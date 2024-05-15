Save Up to 70% on Gap Factory's Already Reduced Styles, Including $59 Vegan Leather Leggings for $11

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I take a look through my closet, I see a lot of great clothes (brag). I have my Madewell pants, my J.Crew Factory blazer, and my Everlane dress, but some of my most worn and most consistent pieces are from Gap Factory. They go with all my other fashions, and since they're classic and versatile, they've lasted me through trend after trend. So, when I saw that Gap Factory was having an extra sale on sale, up to 70% off everything, plus an extra 10%, including already reduced sale items – I couldn't click fast enough.

I've been shopping for black blazers all over the Internet, but little did I know that I'd find the relaxed, modern style that I was looking for at Gap Factory (and it's down from $99 to $24). And I can't believe that the Internet-famous pull-on jeans-that are-as-comfy-as-sweatpants trend, are only $44 (down from $69) at Gap Factory. Oh, and did you know that you could save $38 on an oversized, crisp white button down at Gap Factory? The rumors are true.

But, I can already see items selling out and disappearing. So, get over to Gap Factory and start adding these versatile pieces to your cart (before I do).