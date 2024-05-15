NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Save Up to 70% on Gap Factory's Already Reduced Styles, Including $59 Vegan Leather Leggings for $11

Score a trendy $99 blazer for $24, a $59 bold pink pullover for just $19, and more jaw-dropping deals. For real, my jaw is still on the floor.

By Megan Gray May 15, 2024 9:27 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I take a look through my closet, I see a lot of great clothes (brag). I have my Madewell pants, my J.Crew Factory blazer, and my Everlane dress, but some of my most worn and most consistent pieces are from Gap Factory. They go with all my other fashions, and since they're classic and versatile, they've lasted me through trend after trend. So, when I saw that Gap Factory was having an extra sale on sale, up to 70% off everything, plus an extra 10%, including already reduced sale items – I couldn't click fast enough. 

I've been shopping for black blazers all over the Internet, but little did I know that I'd find the relaxed, modern style that I was looking for at Gap Factory (and it's down from $99 to $24). And I can't believe that the Internet-famous pull-on jeans-that are-as-comfy-as-sweatpants trend, are only $44 (down from $69) at Gap Factory. Oh, and did you know that you could save $38 on an oversized, crisp white button down at Gap Factory? The rumors are true.

But, I can already see items selling out and disappearing. So, get over to Gap Factory and start adding these versatile pieces to your cart (before I do).

Crochet High Neck Sweater Tank

Crochet is in, this we know, and so is this high neck sweater tank. Dress it up, wear it to work, or just rock it at a brunch, it's $20 off the original price.

$24.29$44.99
Gap Factory

Vegan-Leather Ponte Leggings

Grab these $59 leggings for just $11 while you can. They're made of soft, stretchy vegan leather and elevate the look of any outfit.

$11.99$59.99
Gap Factory

Relaxed Ponte Blazer

EVERY wardrobe needs a classic black blazer. This one is $75 less than the original price, so it's a steal at $24. It features a modern, relaxed fit and would look great in the summer with the sleeves rolled up.

$24.99$99.99
Gap Factory

Poplin Big Shirt

A crisp, white button down shirt for just $21? I'm listening. This oversized top goes with everything and looks great on its own or draped over a tank top for a more layered look.

$21.60$69.99
Gap Factory

Relaxed Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Available in 7 colors, this half-zip sweatshirt is going fast. It's soft, comfy and less than $20. Some reviewers have raved that it's the "best sweatshirt ever."

$19.99$59.99
Gap Factory
Utility Shirt

This classic utility shirt is soft and casual for the office or a warm summer night. Plus, the large armholes will keep you cool and dry. Snag it for just $26.

$26.99$59.99
Gap Factory

Modern Trench Coat

Trench coats are having a moment, and the fact that you can get this one for $44 off the original price is amazing. Wear it in the spring, summer, or fall, in the rain or in the sun, it goes with everything for every occasion.

$75.59$119.99
Gap Factory

High Rise Wide-Leg Pull-On Jeans

Ready to wear the most comfortable jeans you'll ever own? This pull-on style is so soft, flattering, and trendy, you may need to get one in light and medium wash.

$44.09$69.99
Gap Factory

Relaxed Vegan-Leather Blazer

Buy this $129 vegan leather blazer for just $44 while you can. It has a relaxed fit and adds a chic touch to any outfit.

$44.99$129.99
Gap Factory

Puff Sleeve Icon Denim Jacket

The puffed sleeves of this jacket make it stand out from the other traditional jean jackets out there. Plus, it's only $29. What more could you ask for?

$29.99$89.99
Gap Factory

Twill Pull-On Cargo Pants

These twill pull-on cargo pants can go from day to night, work to happy hour, in a snap. At just $17, you kind of have to get them. Reviewers rave about their comfort fit.

$17.49$69.99
Gap Factory

