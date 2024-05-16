Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 2024 ACM Awards Date Night Is Sweet as Honey

Watch : Gwen Stefani Reveals Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gift From Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are rich in love tonight.

After all, the couple was glowing as they stepped onto the red carpet together at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas May 16. (See all the stars who arrived here.)

For the occasion, the "Sweet Escape" singer donned an oversized feathered jacket with fishnet stockings and golden platform heels. Ditching her signature red lipstick, Gwen sported a bronzy makeup look with pale pink gloss. For her hair, Gwen opted for keep her platinum blonde tress down. Meanwhile, Blake arrived in a Western style jacket, with a dark shirt and blue jeans. The "Honey Bee" musician topped off his look with brown boots.

The ACM Awards is the perfect date night for the No Doubt frontwoman and then country music legend, who've always supported each other's careers during their eight-year relationship. When Gwen—who shares Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October, Blake raved about his wife's star quality "that no one can ever explain."