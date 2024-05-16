NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 2024 ACM Awards Date Night Is Sweet as Honey

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shined on the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet May 16 for their adorable date night.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 16, 2024 11:05 PMTags
Red CarpetGwen StefaniAwards 2024CouplesBlake SheltonCelebritiesACM AwardsE! Insider
Watch: Gwen Stefani Reveals Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gift From Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are rich in love tonight.

After all, the couple was glowing as they stepped onto the red carpet together at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas May 16. (See all the stars who arrived here.)

For the occasion, the "Sweet Escape" singer donned an oversized feathered jacket with fishnet stockings and golden platform heels. Ditching her signature red lipstick, Gwen sported a bronzy makeup look with pale pink gloss. For her hair, Gwen opted for keep her platinum blonde tress down. Meanwhile, Blake arrived in a Western style jacket, with a dark shirt and blue jeans. The "Honey Bee" musician topped off his look with brown boots.

The ACM Awards is the perfect date night for the No Doubt frontwoman and then country music legend, who've always supported each other's careers during their eight-year relationship. When Gwen—who shares Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October, Blake raved about his wife's star quality "that no one can ever explain."

photos
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Quotes

"It's that thing that she was just born with that will make you stop and go, 'Wait. Who is that? What's her name?'" Blake continued. "That's the thing that God gives you. Without question, God gave Gwen an extra scoop of it."

Meanwhile, Gwen also gushed over Blake, whom she married in 2021, during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony just five months before hers.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you are part of the American dream," Gwen told Blake on stage last May. "And everybody knows you are my dream come true." 

Keep reading to see all the stars at the 2024 ACM Awards.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tyler Cameron

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne & John Osborne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Daisy Kent

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers & Shay Mooney

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild & Jimi Westbrook

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Noah Kahan

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal McCreery

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Reyna Roberts

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

HARDY

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hallie Ray Light McCollum & Parker McCollum 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font & Tae Kerr

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cody Johnson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Russell Dickerson & Kailey Dickerson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

P1Harmony's Theo, Jongseob, Intak, Soul & Keeho

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Conner Smith & Leah Thompson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley Cooke

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kassi Ashton

photos
View More Photos From ACM Awards 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App