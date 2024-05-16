NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Kelsea Ballerini Channels Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days During 2024 ACM Awards

On the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet May 16, Kelsea Ballerini turned heads in an ensemble reminiscent of Kate Hudson's iconic yellow gown from the film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

By Leah Degrazia May 16, 2024 11:25 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwards 2024Kate HudsonCelebritiesKelsea BalleriniACM Awards
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Reveals How She Knows Chase Stokes Is the One! (Exclusive)

Andie Anderson or Kelsea Ballerini?

The "HEARTFIRST" singer inspired more than a few double takes while walking the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet at Texas' Ford Center on May 16 by wearing a look that resembled the iconic yellow dress Kate Hudson's character wore in her 2003 classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

For the ceremony, which was hosted by Reba McEntire for a record-breaking 17th time, Kelsea stunned in a floor-length champagne satin gown with a high-neck that called to mind the silk, butter yellow dress Andie wears during the climactic diamond party scene in the film. Finishing off the jaw-dropping look, the "This Feeling" singer also wore her hair in a nearly identical messy updo, while also rocking simple diamond earrings and a dainty silver bracelet. (Click here to see all the red carpet fashion.) 

And Kelsea, 30, isn't only at the 59th annual event to show off her stunning fashion sense. For starters, the "I Quit Drinking" singer is also nominated for two awards. She'll face off against Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Lainey Wilson in the Female Artist of the Year category. Meanwhile, her record Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) earned an Album of the Year nod alongside Luke CombsGettin' Old, Chris Stapleton's HigherCody Johnson's Leather and Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time.

photos
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes: Romance Rewind

But whether she picks up a trophy or not, Kelsea will still take the stage during country music's biggest party. In fact, the 30-year-old previously shared that she's especially excited to perform with fellow singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who she "became buddies" with ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards

"I remember hearing 'Stick Season' for the first time and being like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Kelsea told the Tennessean May 15. "The whole record—'Growing Sideways' is my favorite on that album. He just is a brilliant songwriter."

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

2

Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for Graduation Speech

3

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

Explaining that Noah has a talent for writing some lyrics "in the most poetic way" and then "the very next line is something you would say to your best friend," she continued, "So, I've always been really drawn to his music because I hope people feel the same way about mine."

Kelsea added with a big smile, "And now we get to sing together."

Read on for more stars who show out on the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet...

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tyler Cameron

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne & John Osborne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Daisy Kent

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers & Shay Mooney

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild & Jimi Westbrook

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Noah Kahan

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal McCreery

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Reyna Roberts

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

HARDY

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hallie Ray Light McCollum & Parker McCollum 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font & Tae Kerr

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cody Johnson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Russell Dickerson & Kailey Dickerson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

P1Harmony's Theo, Jongseob, Intak, Soul & Keeho

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Conner Smith & Leah Thompson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley Cooke

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kassi Ashton

photos
View More Photos From ACM Awards 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

2

Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for Graduation Speech

3

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

4

Just Look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lake Como Vacation Photos

5

Your Tears Will Ricochet Watching the It Ends With Us Trailer