Kelsea Ballerini Channels Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days During 2024 ACM Awards

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Reveals How She Knows Chase Stokes Is the One! (Exclusive)

Andie Anderson or Kelsea Ballerini?

The "HEARTFIRST" singer inspired more than a few double takes while walking the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet at Texas' Ford Center on May 16 by wearing a look that resembled the iconic yellow dress Kate Hudson's character wore in her 2003 classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

For the ceremony, which was hosted by Reba McEntire for a record-breaking 17th time, Kelsea stunned in a floor-length champagne satin gown with a high-neck that called to mind the silk, butter yellow dress Andie wears during the climactic diamond party scene in the film. Finishing off the jaw-dropping look, the "This Feeling" singer also wore her hair in a nearly identical messy updo, while also rocking simple diamond earrings and a dainty silver bracelet. (Click here to see all the red carpet fashion.)

And Kelsea, 30, isn't only at the 59th annual event to show off her stunning fashion sense. For starters, the "I Quit Drinking" singer is also nominated for two awards. She'll face off against Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Lainey Wilson in the Female Artist of the Year category. Meanwhile, her record Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) earned an Album of the Year nod alongside Luke Combs' Gettin' Old, Chris Stapleton's Higher, Cody Johnson's Leather and Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time.