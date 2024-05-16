Andy Cohen Weighs in on Rumors Dorit Kemsley's Separation From PK Is a Publicity Stunt

Watch : Andy Cohen Reacts to Dorit & PK Kemsley's Separation News

Andy Cohen is taking a shot ski at anyone doubting the authenticity of Dorit Kemsley's marriage troubles.

Nearly one week after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she and husband Paul "PK" Kemsley have separated, the Watch What Happens Live host slammed speculation that Dorit's announcement's was a publicity stunt orchestrated to give her a storyline on the reality series' upcoming 14th season.

"I think that's ridiculous," Andy exclusively told E! News while promoting FRESCA's new Mixed Club. "I think that's a terrible thing to accuse someone of."

Despite Dorit and PK's relationship struggles playing out on the Bravo show, Andy still wasn't expecting the couple to break up after nine years of marriage.

"I was sad for them," he added. "They were just one of those couples that seemed very much in love, they got each other."

After previously denying divorce rumors, Dorit confirmed her and PK's separation in a May 9 Instagram post.