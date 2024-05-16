Andy Cohen Weighs in on Rumors Dorit Kemsley's Separation From PK Is a Publicity Stunt

Andy Cohen is taking a shot
ski at anyone doubting the authenticity of Dorit Kemsley's marriage troubles.
Nearly one week after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she and husband Paul "PK" Kemsley have separated, the Watch What Happens Live host slammed speculation that Dorit's announcement's was a publicity stunt orchestrated to give her a storyline on the reality series' upcoming 14th season.
"I think that's ridiculous," Andy exclusively told E! News while promoting FRESCA's new Mixed Club. "I think that's a terrible thing to accuse someone of."
Despite Dorit and PK's relationship struggles playing out on the Bravo show, Andy still wasn't expecting the couple to break up after nine years of marriage.
"I was sad for them," he added. "They were just one of those couples that seemed very much in love, they got each other."
After previously denying divorce rumors, Dorit confirmed her and PK's separation in a May 9 Instagram post.
"We have had our struggles over the past few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," Dorit—who shares son Jagger, 10, and 8-year-old daughter Phoenix, with PK—wrote. "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."
And Andy isn't the only Bravolebrity to weigh in on the split. RHOBH alum and Dorit's former BFF Lisa Vanderpump recently shared her reaction to the news.
"I feel for anybody that's got young children," the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News earlier this week. "It's not just the relationship, is it? It's everything that's displaced."
Check out the exclusive video above for more hot takes from Andy, from scoop about Summer House's dramatic season eight reunion taping to how fans can join the FRESCA Mixed Club to get VIP access to exclusive perks and events as well as a chance to try the new FRESCA Mixed Act II Variety Pack.
Fans can also get a chance to meet Andy at a special FRESCA event May 23 in NYC.
