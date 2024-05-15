Al Roker Asks Critics to "Back Off" Kelly Clarkson Amid Weight Loss Journey

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Addresses Those Ozempic Rumors Amid Weight Loss Journey

Al Roker is defending Kelly Clarkson.

After the "Breakaway" singer made headlines after sharing she used weight loss medication after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic, the Today show co-anchor addressed her critics directly.

"There's too much judgment going on," Roker said during the show's third hour May 14. "People, as long as they're working with their doctors and being healthy about it, people ought to just back off and let them live their lives."

And Roker, who underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2002 and then lost 100 pounds in the subsequent months, reflected on how his own experience shaped his perspective.

"As somebody who's fought with this," he said on Today. "Listen, I took a raft of stuff when I had bypass surgery. It's not easy, whatever you do. So get off people's backs."

Clarkson had first shared insight into her weight loss journey in January. "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told People. "And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat—sorry, vegetarians in the world!"