How Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Celebrated Her WNBA Debut

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffrey's relationship continues to be a slam dunk.

For the athlete's WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever May 14, her boyfriend celebrated by resharing a video of Caitlin walking into the arena for the first time.

In the footage, Caitlin—who was the WNBA draft's first pick and holds the NCAA record for overall top scorer in Division I basketball—can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble and holding a blue purse as she smiles for the camera.

And while there was a lot of anticipation for her big moment, the athlete herself was simply ready to ball.

"I'm just ready for the game," Caitlin said in a video shared by the Indiana Fever ahead of the game. "No matter how it goes—good, bad, whatever it is. This is a first for me. It's a great learning opportunity. You only get your first WNBA game one time, so you better make the most of it and stack in every single second, because I'm never going to get this opportunity again."

Despite the career milestone, the 22-year-old's WNBA debut wasn't a total win, as the Fever lost to the Connecticut Sun 92-71.