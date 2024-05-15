How Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Celebrated Her WNBA Debut

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffrey's relationship continues to be a slam dunk.
For the athlete's WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever May 14, her boyfriend celebrated by resharing a video of Caitlin walking into the arena for the first time.
In the footage, Caitlin—who was the WNBA draft's first pick and holds the NCAA record for overall top scorer in Division I basketball—can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble and holding a blue purse as she smiles for the camera.
And while there was a lot of anticipation for her big moment, the athlete herself was simply ready to ball.
"I'm just ready for the game," Caitlin said in a video shared by the Indiana Fever ahead of the game. "No matter how it goes—good, bad, whatever it is. This is a first for me. It's a great learning opportunity. You only get your first WNBA game one time, so you better make the most of it and stack in every single second, because I'm never going to get this opportunity again."
Despite the career milestone, the 22-year-old's WNBA debut wasn't a total win, as the Fever lost to the Connecticut Sun 92-71.
And while she did manage to score 20 points, the former University of Iowa star had 10 turnovers during the game—the most ever in a WNBA debut. (For those who curious, a turnover is when a team loses possession of the ball to the opposing team before a player takes a shot at the basket.)
Meanwhile, Connor—an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers—also faced challenges on the court, as his team lost to the New York Knicks 121-91.
But these are the ups and downs expected for the basketball couple who attended the University of Iowa together and first started dating in April 2023, before going public with their relationship in August.
The duo recently celebrated their one-year-anniversary and couldn't help but gush about how much they love each other.
"One year of the best mems w my fav person," Caitlin wrote on Instagram April 24. "You make everyday better and I can't wait for many more adventures together… love you."
Connor was equally effusive, writing, "One year w the best. Doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person. love you."
