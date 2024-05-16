The Bachelor's Rachel Nance Reveals Where She Stands With Joey Grazadei and Kelsey Anderson Now

Watch : 'Bachelor' Joey Graziadei Meets with Kelsey About The Note: EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Nance is wishing Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson all the roses.

Months after saying goodbye to The Bachelor star, the season 28 contestant shared insight into her current dynamic with Joey and Kelsey, who the tennis pro proposed to during the season finale, and why she is rooting for them as a couple.

"We're so cool," Rachel exclusively told E! News May 7 at Levi's AAPI Heritage Month Celebration. "We hung out at Stagecoach. We were having the best time."

When it comes to Joey and Kelsey, she gushed, "Love them—they're so happy and I just wish them the best."

While her journey on the Bachelor didn't end with a proposal, Rachel, who opened up about receiving racist messages during the Women Tell All special in March, walked away with a better understanding of how the experience affected her mental health.

"I'm doing better. It was sort of rough after the show immediately, but I've been able to go home and visit family," explained the Honolulu native. "I'm still a nurse. I'm still doing my best to balance the life that I live now post-show and with my regular job, but you'll see more of me."