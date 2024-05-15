Sophie Turner Reveals Where She and Ex Joe Jonas Stand After Breakup

Sophie Turner is hopeful for the future.
The Game of Thrones alum reflected on her relationship with estranged husband Joe Jonas with whom she split last fall after four years of marriage, and how she sees their co-parenting dynamic moving forward following their tense custody battle.
"I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," Sophie told British Vogue in an interview published May 15. "They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can."
The 28-year-old—who shares daughters Willa Jonas, 3, and Delphine Jonas, 22 months, with the Jonas Brothers singer—is working on developing a new partnership with her ex.
"I'm confident that we can figure it out," Sophie continued. "Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."
Less than two weeks after Joe filed for divorce in September, she filed a lawsuit for "wrongful retention" of their daughters in the U.S. Following a dispute over where they would raise their kids, they reached an agreement in October that the girls would spend equal time in the U.S. and U.K. and Sophie dropped the suit.
The Dark Phoenix actress is optimistic that one day, both sides of their daughters' families will spend special occasions together.
"My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe's whole side of the family, their grandparents," she added. "I don't care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them."
Sophie's outlook on co-parenting didn't come easily, however, as she reflected on the toll the custody battle, lawsuit and public scrutiny took on her.
"There were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it," she admitted. "I would call my lawyer saying, 'I can't do this. I just can't.' I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself."
"Finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for," Sophie recalled. "Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,' I'm doing it. I wouldn't do it for myself, but I'll find the strength for them."
