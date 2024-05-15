Sophie Turner Reveals Where She and Ex Joe Jonas Stand After Breakup

Watch : Sophie Turner Breaks Her Silence on Aftermath of Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner is hopeful for the future.

The Game of Thrones alum reflected on her relationship with estranged husband Joe Jonas with whom she split last fall after four years of marriage, and how she sees their co-parenting dynamic moving forward following their tense custody battle.

"I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," Sophie told British Vogue in an interview published May 15. "They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can."

The 28-year-old—who shares daughters Willa Jonas, 3, and Delphine Jonas, 22 months, with the Jonas Brothers singer—is working on developing a new partnership with her ex.

"I'm confident that we can figure it out," Sophie continued. "Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."

Less than two weeks after Joe filed for divorce in September, she filed a lawsuit for "wrongful retention" of their daughters in the U.S. Following a dispute over where they would raise their kids, they reached an agreement in October that the girls would spend equal time in the U.S. and U.K. and Sophie dropped the suit.