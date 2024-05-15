Sophie Turner Shares Frustration at Being Considered One of "The Wives" During Joe Jonas Marriage

Watch : Sophie Turner Breaks Her Silence on Aftermath of Joe Jonas Split

In the game of life, Sophie Turner won't be relegated to the background.

In her first major interview since her breakup from Joe Jonas in September, the Game of Thrones alum is reflecting on the ways she felt to be one of a set during her four years of marriage to the Jonas Brothers member.

"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives," she told British Vogue of Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, who are married to Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas respectively. "Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling."

Though Sophie was quick to clarify that the fault never lay with Joe, with whom she shares kids Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months.

"That's nothing to do with him—in no way did he make me feel that," she explained. "It was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."

For Sophie, who previously lived in London and New York, another factor that contributed to her feeling of a missing personhood was adjusting to life first in Los Angeles, and then Miami.