Sophie Turner Shares Frustration at Being Considered One of "The Wives" During Joe Jonas Marriage

In the game of life, Sophie Turner won't be relegated to the background.
In her first major interview since her breakup from Joe Jonas in September, the Game of Thrones alum is reflecting on the ways she felt to be one of a set during her four years of marriage to the Jonas Brothers member.
"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives," she told British Vogue of Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, who are married to Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas respectively. "Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling."
Though Sophie was quick to clarify that the fault never lay with Joe, with whom she shares kids Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months.
"That's nothing to do with him—in no way did he make me feel that," she explained. "It was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."
For Sophie, who previously lived in London and New York, another factor that contributed to her feeling of a missing personhood was adjusting to life first in Los Angeles, and then Miami.
"You can't just bump into someone at a bar there, you have to drive 40 minutes with an intention of seeing someone," the 28-year-old said of living in LA, adding of Miami, "We were in this community full of 50-year-old men, so imagine trying to make friends on the dog walk. I just felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage. It was amazing, yes, but I didn't have any friends there."
But when she and Joe did split—in what began with an amicable statement but soon grew more contentious with media coverage—her longtime friends did flock to the Do Revenge star's side, something she is still thankful for.
"The support I had from the women in my life during that time was the most amazing thing to see," she recalled. "I felt so held and so protected."
And one friend in particular who was an especially enchanted friend to Sophie during this time? None other than Taylor Swift, who even offered her a place to stay when Sophie was searching for a rental property.
"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year," she shared. "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold."
So as she looks to the future, the Dark Phoenix actress—who has since found love with Peregrine Pearson—it is with optimism that she does so.
"I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the victims in all of this," she noted, adding of where she and Joe stand today, "But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."
And for more on where Sophie is on her journey forward, keep reading.