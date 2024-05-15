Jane Fonda Turns Up the Heat at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Watch : Jane Fonda Shares Her Biggest Regret in Life

Jane Fonda turned the red carpet into her personal runway.

The legendary actress brought the wow factor to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival while attending the Le Deuxième Acte (Second Act) screening and opening ceremony.

For the May 14 event, Jane, 86, stole the show in a black bedazzled jumpsuit from Elie Saab that featured a plunging V-neckline and sparkly floral appliqués draped across her waist. She paired her statement-making getup with equally bold accessories, which consisted of an animal-print coat, massive diamond jewelry pieces and metallic silver pumps.

And in the beauty department, the Monster-in-Law actress turned up the heat. After all, she threw on a fiery red lip and rocked voluminous pinup curls.

Over the years, Jane has candidly shared insight into how she maintains her appearance.

"I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older," she told Vogue in 2022. "What matters isn't age. What matters is your health."