Jane Fonda Turns Up the Heat at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Jane Fonda turned the red carpet into her personal runway.
The legendary actress brought the wow factor to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival while attending the Le Deuxième Acte (Second Act) screening and opening ceremony.
For the May 14 event, Jane, 86, stole the show in a black bedazzled jumpsuit from Elie Saab that featured a plunging V-neckline and sparkly floral appliqués draped across her waist. She paired her statement-making getup with equally bold accessories, which consisted of an animal-print coat, massive diamond jewelry pieces and metallic silver pumps.
And in the beauty department, the Monster-in-Law actress turned up the heat. After all, she threw on a fiery red lip and rocked voluminous pinup curls.
Over the years, Jane has candidly shared insight into how she maintains her appearance.
"I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older," she told Vogue in 2022. "What matters isn't age. What matters is your health."
But even then, she knows it's easier said than done.
"As those words are coming out of my mouth, what I'm thinking with the second part of my brain is, 'Yeah, Fonda. You have money," she continued. "'You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young.'"
Despite being able to take care of herself, she also knows money can cause more harm than good.
"I'm thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy, who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible," Jane noted. "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]."
Although the Book Club star has gotten work done in the past, she now likes to keep her beauty routine simple.
"I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that," Jane admitted, "but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too."
With that, keep reading to see Jane's style evolution over the years.