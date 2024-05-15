NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jane Fonda Turns Up the Heat at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Jane Fonda made a showstopping appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival May 14, wearing a fiery red lip and plunging jumpsuit.

By Alyssa Morin May 15, 2024 9:07 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetBeautyCannes Film FestivalJane FondaCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Jane Fonda Shares Her Biggest Regret in Life

Jane Fonda turned the red carpet into her personal runway.

The legendary actress brought the wow factor to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival while attending the Le Deuxième Acte (Second Act) screening and opening ceremony.

For the May 14 event, Jane, 86, stole the show in a black bedazzled jumpsuit from Elie Saab that featured a plunging V-neckline and sparkly floral appliqués draped across her waist. She paired her statement-making getup with equally bold accessories, which consisted of an animal-print coat, massive diamond jewelry pieces and metallic silver pumps.

And in the beauty department, the Monster-in-Law actress turned up the heat. After all, she threw on a fiery red lip and rocked voluminous pinup curls.

Over the years, Jane has candidly shared insight into how she maintains her appearance.

"I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older," she told Vogue in 2022. "What matters isn't age. What matters is your health."

photos
Riskiest Looks at Cannes Film Festival

But even then, she knows it's easier said than done.

"As those words are coming out of my mouth, what I'm thinking with the second part of my brain is, 'Yeah, Fonda. You have money," she continued. "'You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young.'"

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Despite being able to take care of herself, she also knows money can cause more harm than good.

"I'm thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy, who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible," Jane noted. "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]."

Although the Book Club star has gotten work done in the past, she now likes to keep her beauty routine simple.

"I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that," Jane admitted, "but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too."

With that, keep reading to see Jane's style evolution over the years.

Allan Grant/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
1956
Horst P. Horst/Conde Nast via Getty Images
1959
Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock
1962
Moviestore/Shutterstock
1967
Santi Visalli/Getty Images
1970
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
1971
Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images
1975
Stein/Mediapunch/Shutterstock
1976
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives
1979
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1980
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
1984
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
1987
News UK Ltd/Shutterstock
1989
David Mcgough/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
1993
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
1995
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1998
Charles Sykes/Shutterstock
2001
Thos Robinson/Getty Images
2004
Henry Lamb/BEI/Shutterstock
2007
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
2011
Camilla Morandi/Shutterstock
2014
Broadimage/Shutterstock
2015
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2017
David Fisher/Shutterstock
2018
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2020
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.