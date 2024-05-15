Bring Home the Vacay Vibes With Target’s New Summer Decor Drop, Including Essentials Starting at $3

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With summer just moments away from making its grand entrance (yes, we're counting down the seconds!), you can bet we're already mentally and physically getting prepared for all the fun in the sun we plan on doing. Whether it's searching for the best face sunscreens to touch up throughout beach days or swapping our fleece blankets for summertime comforters, there's plenty to do to get both you and your space ready for the sunny season. Especially, giving some extra love to a certain area that we're prone to forget about—our living spaces. While yes, this is the time when your backyard garden or patio gets the most use, many still forget about switching out their springtime decor and sprucing things up with other coastal must-haves.

Sometimes, it can be as simple as adding a cute seashell-shaped throw pillow or switching out your plates for ones with a colorful pattern to transform your home into the summer oasis of your dreams. And thanks to Target, it's never been easier to shop for stunning summer-themed decor. With their latest home decor drop full of colorful homeware and other pieces that'll make a splash throughout the joy-filled month, trust us when we say there are plenty of choices that are *add-to-cart worthy*. So, if you're ready to transform your space with summer must-haves from Target, shop our top picks below.