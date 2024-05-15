NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Bring Home the Vacay Vibes With Target’s New Summer Decor Drop, Including Essentials Starting at $3

From coastal home accents to beach-y summer must-haves, here are the cutest finds from Target’s latest drop that you need ASAP.

By Camila Quimper May 15, 2024
Shop Target Summer Decor DropPhoto Courtesy of Target

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With summer just moments away from making its grand entrance (yes, we're counting down the seconds!), you can bet we're already mentally and physically getting prepared for all the fun in the sun we plan on doing. Whether it's searching for the best face sunscreens to touch up throughout beach days or swapping our fleece blankets for summertime comforters, there's plenty to do to get both you and your space ready for the sunny season. Especially, giving some extra love to a certain area that we're prone to forget about—our living spaces. While yes, this is the time when your backyard garden or patio gets the most use, many still forget about switching out their springtime decor and sprucing things up with other coastal must-haves.

Sometimes, it can be as simple as adding a cute seashell-shaped throw pillow or switching out your plates for ones with a colorful pattern to transform your home into the summer oasis of your dreams. And thanks to Target, it's never been easier to shop for stunning summer-themed decor. With their latest home decor drop full of colorful homeware and other pieces that'll make a splash throughout the joy-filled month, trust us when we say there are plenty of choices that are *add-to-cart worthy*. So, if you're ready to transform your space with summer must-haves from Target, shop our top picks below. 

Threshold Striped Tablecloth Blue

Refresh your dining setup effortlessly with this striped tablecloth from Threshold. With its cozy cotton blend and relaxed blue, green, and white stripes, it's the perfect addition to your table, keeping spills at bay while maintaining that easy-breezy summer vibe.

$15
Target

Threshold 8.5 Salad Plate

Elevate your table setup with the floral salad plate from Threshold, crafted from BPA-free bamboo and melamine for durable and eco-friendly dining. Its charming abstract floral design adds flair to your table, whether you're serving up a quick bite or hosting a dinner party, and its dishwasher-safe construction ensures effortless cleanup every time.

$3
Target

Threshold 2pk Natural Placemats

Made from seagrass, these stunning placemats will add texture to any table setting for that chic coastal trend. It comes in a pack of two and pairs perfectly with the striped tablecloth from above. 

$10
Target

Threshold 2pk Orange Dot Napkins

Brighten your table with this set of two cotton napkins, boasting vibrant orange dots on a light orange background. Crafted from 100% cotton, they're machine-washable and ideal for any mealtime mess. Mix and match with your favorite tablecloths and serveware.

$5
Target

Threshold 15oz Goblet

With its elegant textured design and worry-free BPA-free construction, this goblet is sure to steal the show at your next summer barbecue. Priced at just $3, you'll find it irresistible to stock up on multiples, perfect for serving up refreshing lemonade to all your guests.

$3
Target
read
Psst! Coach Outlet Just Dropped Cute Summer Bags to Pair With All Your Hot Girl Summer Fits

Room Essentials Seashell Shaped Throw Pillow

If you're looking for cute coastal accents, opt for this seashell throw pillow. Featuring a cheerful yellow pattern on a woven backdrop and a soft exterior and polyester fill, it'll complete your homey beach aesthetic. 

$12
Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Natural Woven Picnic Basket

Summer wouldn't feel the same without picnics with your family and friends, so make sure you're prepped for family fun with this natural woven picnic basket. Equipped with two sturdy faux leather handles and a secure snap closure, this bag keeps your essentials contained and safe on the move.

$29.99
Target

Opalhouse 2-Wick Shaped Pillar Candle

Crafted in a unique U-shaped design, this pillar candle is the perfect addition to your contemporary home aesthetic, adding a vibrant pop of color to any space. With dual wicks ensuring up to 35 hours of burn time, you can enjoy its warm glow for longer, creating a cozy ambiance day or night.

$10
Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Retro Portable AM/FM Bluetooth Radio

Bring your favorite tunes wherever you go with the retro portable AM/FM Bluetooth radio from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Featuring a telescopic antenna and versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, micro USB, and a 3.5-millimeter jack, this rechargeable radio offers up to eight hours of maximum battery life for on-the-go listening.

$44.99
Target

Sun Squad Jumbo Striped Beach Towel

Get ready for beach adventures with the jumbo striped beach towel from Sun Squad, crafted from 100% cotton terry fabric for a soft, quick-drying experience. Its jumbo size ensures plenty of space for sun-soaking, while the vibrant multicolor stripes a playful pop of color to your beach setup. 

$20
Target

