Bring Home the Vacay Vibes With Target’s New Summer Decor Drop, Including Essentials Starting at $3

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With summer just moments away from making its grand entrance (yes, we're counting down the seconds!), you can bet we're already mentally and physically getting prepared for all the fun in the sun we plan on doing. Whether it's searching for the best face sunscreens to touch up throughout beach days or swapping our fleece blankets for summertime comforters, there's plenty to do to get both you and your space ready for the sunny season. Especially, giving some extra love to a certain area that we're prone to forget about—our living spaces. While yes, this is the time when your backyard garden or patio gets the most use, many still forget about switching out their springtime decor and sprucing things up with other coastal must-haves.
Sometimes, it can be as simple as adding a cute seashell-shaped throw pillow or switching out your plates for ones with a colorful pattern to transform your home into the summer oasis of your dreams. And thanks to Target, it's never been easier to shop for stunning summer-themed decor. With their latest home decor drop full of colorful homeware and other pieces that'll make a splash throughout the joy-filled month, trust us when we say there are plenty of choices that are *add-to-cart worthy*. So, if you're ready to transform your space with summer must-haves from Target, shop our top picks below.
Threshold Striped Tablecloth Blue
Refresh your dining setup effortlessly with this striped tablecloth from Threshold. With its cozy cotton blend and relaxed blue, green, and white stripes, it's the perfect addition to your table, keeping spills at bay while maintaining that easy-breezy summer vibe.
Threshold 8.5 Salad Plate
Elevate your table setup with the floral salad plate from Threshold, crafted from BPA-free bamboo and melamine for durable and eco-friendly dining. Its charming abstract floral design adds flair to your table, whether you're serving up a quick bite or hosting a dinner party, and its dishwasher-safe construction ensures effortless cleanup every time.
Threshold 2pk Natural Placemats
Made from seagrass, these stunning placemats will add texture to any table setting for that chic coastal trend. It comes in a pack of two and pairs perfectly with the striped tablecloth from above.
Threshold 2pk Orange Dot Napkins
Brighten your table with this set of two cotton napkins, boasting vibrant orange dots on a light orange background. Crafted from 100% cotton, they're machine-washable and ideal for any mealtime mess. Mix and match with your favorite tablecloths and serveware.
Threshold 15oz Goblet
With its elegant textured design and worry-free BPA-free construction, this goblet is sure to steal the show at your next summer barbecue. Priced at just $3, you'll find it irresistible to stock up on multiples, perfect for serving up refreshing lemonade to all your guests.
Room Essentials Seashell Shaped Throw Pillow
If you're looking for cute coastal accents, opt for this seashell throw pillow. Featuring a cheerful yellow pattern on a woven backdrop and a soft exterior and polyester fill, it'll complete your homey beach aesthetic.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Natural Woven Picnic Basket
Summer wouldn't feel the same without picnics with your family and friends, so make sure you're prepped for family fun with this natural woven picnic basket. Equipped with two sturdy faux leather handles and a secure snap closure, this bag keeps your essentials contained and safe on the move.
Opalhouse 2-Wick Shaped Pillar Candle
Crafted in a unique U-shaped design, this pillar candle is the perfect addition to your contemporary home aesthetic, adding a vibrant pop of color to any space. With dual wicks ensuring up to 35 hours of burn time, you can enjoy its warm glow for longer, creating a cozy ambiance day or night.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Retro Portable AM/FM Bluetooth Radio
Bring your favorite tunes wherever you go with the retro portable AM/FM Bluetooth radio from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Featuring a telescopic antenna and versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, micro USB, and a 3.5-millimeter jack, this rechargeable radio offers up to eight hours of maximum battery life for on-the-go listening.
Sun Squad Jumbo Striped Beach Towel
Get ready for beach adventures with the jumbo striped beach towel from Sun Squad, crafted from 100% cotton terry fabric for a soft, quick-drying experience. Its jumbo size ensures plenty of space for sun-soaking, while the vibrant multicolor stripes a playful pop of color to your beach setup.
Looking for more great deals? Everything at J. Crew Factory is up to 60% off right now.