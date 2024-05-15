How Pink’s Kids Are Shaping Up to Be Rockstars Like Their Mom

Pink's her kids are f--king perfect to her.
In fact, the "Raise Your Glass" singer (real name Alecia Beth Moore) recently detailed what it's been like to have her kids Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7—who she shares with husband of 18 years Carey Hart—join her on her Summer Carnival tour and revealed whether or not they may be following in her musical footsteps.
As Pink summed up family's time on the road in an exclusive E! News interview May 14, "It's impossible, it's beautiful, it's memory-making."
But as for whether she expects to one day join Willow and Jameson on their own tours?
"She's going to be a trauma surgeon," the 44-year-old noted of Willow, before adding of Jameson, "He'll be a DJ in Vegas."
And while Willow has joined her mom on stage in the past, the Grammy winner noted that they tend to have different musical preferences. "She's into Broadway musical theater more so than all this pop business," Pink continued. "She said she would like to get Broadway out of the way so she can be a trauma surgeon."
And Pink is convinced her daughter can handle an eclectic future, adding, "She's very smart."
If anyone's child could handle a career in medicine and Broadway, it would be Pink's. After all, the "Try" singer has never been one to stick to the status quo—and continues to defy expectations with her own career.
"Everyone told me, ‘If you have children right now, your career's over,'" she explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe in 2023. "Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me. And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it."
Of course, Pink's career has only continued to blossom since she welcomed Willow 2011, and later Jameson in 2016. In fact, she's currently amid her eighth concert tour, which has already amassed over $250 million.
And her off-road truck racer husband put it simply in a heartfelt Mother's Day post May 12.
"These kids are gonna be amazing humans thanks to you," he wrote. "I'm proud of all of your hard work, time, and love that you put into our family."
—Reporting by Monica Fink