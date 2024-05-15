How Pink’s Kids Are Shaping Up to Be Rockstars Like Their Mom

Watch : Pink Shares Hilarious Glimpse at Family Life With Kids Willow and Jameson

Pink's her kids are f--king perfect to her.

In fact, the "Raise Your Glass" singer (real name Alecia Beth Moore) recently detailed what it's been like to have her kids Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7—who she shares with husband of 18 years Carey Hart—join her on her Summer Carnival tour and revealed whether or not they may be following in her musical footsteps.

As Pink summed up family's time on the road in an exclusive E! News interview May 14, "It's impossible, it's beautiful, it's memory-making."

But as for whether she expects to one day join Willow and Jameson on their own tours?

"She's going to be a trauma surgeon," the 44-year-old noted of Willow, before adding of Jameson, "He'll be a DJ in Vegas."

And while Willow has joined her mom on stage in the past, the Grammy winner noted that they tend to have different musical preferences. "She's into Broadway musical theater more so than all this pop business," Pink continued. "She said she would like to get Broadway out of the way so she can be a trauma surgeon."