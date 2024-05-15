The Best Zodiac Jewelry to Rep Your Big Three Astrology Signs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you know your Big Three astrology signs (ie. your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs), then you know if you're a confident Aries, a hardworking Taurus, an innovative Gemini, or any of the other 12 signs. And, if you don't know, but just want to put your zodiac sign on display with some stylish jewelry, you're in the right place. To help you wear your astrology and celestial personality, I've put together a list of the best necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more, in addition to the best places to shop them.
If you're looking for a subtle nod to your horoscope, there are several understated options that feature the constellation formation of the signs. There are also nameplates emblazoned with "Virgo," "Pisces," "Sagittarius," and more, plus delicate birthstone necklaces, and coin pendants with symbols of the astrological signs. You'll find a variety of metals, sizes, and types of jewelry (large pendants to dainty anklets), that will fit every aesthetic.
So, keep on scrolling to find the best jewelry for your zodiac sign. Rep your own or buy a personalized gift for someone else – bring it from the stars to your cart.
Zodiac Necklace
Layer your sign with this delicate necklace featuring your birthstone and constellation. It's available in 14k gold fill or sterling silver, and if you don't want them stacked, you can buy them separately.
Zodiac Ring
Available in gold, rose gold, or silver, these zodiac rings are a great way to subtly rep your horoscope. They feature constellations and feel lightweight on the hand, according to Etsy reviewers.
Zodiac Coin Necklace
Choose your zodiac sign, metal (gold, silver, or rose gold), and length (14 to 20 inches), and you've got yourself a super cute zodiac necklace. Featuring the sign's symbol on a delicate coin with scalloped edges, it's a classic look that goes with everything.
Dainty gemstone necklace
Featuring your birth stone and zodiac sign, these dainty necklaces are ideal for stacking with other jewelry or wearing solo. It's available in gold, rose gold, silver, and lengths from 14 to 22 inches.
18K Gold Zodiac Astrology Necklace
Let everyone know your sign with these bold nameplates. They're available in gold and silver, and horoscope-ready.
Lcherry Gold Plated Anklets Zodiac Constellation
This delicate anklet is a another subtle way to rep your sign. And with summer coming, it's a super cute addition to any warm weather fit.
AIAINAGI Zodiac Necklace
These rectangular pendants are unique in that there's zodiac symbols on both sides. They're made of stainless steel and one reviewer raved, "I wear it every day, never take it off and I get compliments on it ALL the time."
PANTIDE 3Pcs Constellation Zodiac Layer Necklaces
With the sign spelled out, along with the symbol and constellation, this layered zodiac necklace checks all the boxes. Available in gold, silver, and rose gold, one shopper called out, "Very sparkly. Well worth the small price tag."
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Constellation Necklace
Featuring sparkling cubic zirconia and constellations, these astrology necklaces are simple and elegant. They're available in rose gold, yellow gold, and white gold, plus they're nickel free, lead free, and hypoallergenic.
Zodiac Sign Pendant Necklace
Baublebar has so many great zodiac jewelry options, like this pendant necklace. They're crafted with brass plating and glass stones, and perfect for layering or wearing on its own.
Diamond Zodiac Reversible Pendant Necklace Collection in Gold Vermeil
Want a reversible zodiac pendant in gold vermeil? Then you should add this necklace to your cart STAT. This is a limited time special, but there are tons of other chic options over at Macy's.
Sol Collection 14K Yellow Gold Virgo Zodiac Diamond Charm
If you want a luxe option that makes a great gift for a loved one (or yourself), then you have to head over to Brilliant Earth. They have so many gorgeous pieces, like this paperclip chain bracelet with a diamond charm.
GEMINI ZODIAC PENDANT NECKLACE IN GOLD
Choose between 18k gold plated sterling silver or rhodium plated sterling silver for this sparkling constellation necklace. You can even get it engraved.
Pisces Zodiac Dangle Charm
Wear your stars on your wrist with this beautiful zodiac dangle charm. It's 14k gold plated with cubic zirconia and it's just the start of Pandora's cute zodiac jewelry collection.
Zodiac Amulet Necklace
Not only does this rectangular pendant feature your zodiac sign, it also includes its traits on the back. Available in gold or silver, it makes a great personalized present.
Virgo Zodiac Constellation Tablet Necklace
With a unique horizontal rectangle design, this tablet necklace is guaranteed to come with compliments. It's hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and durable for long-lasting wear.