The Ongoing Saga of What Jennifer Did: A Shocking Murder, Bold Lies and Accusations of AI Trickery

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

When an intruder killed Bich Ha Pan and seriously wounded Huei Hann Pan in their Markham, Ontario, home, on the night of Nov. 8, 2010, their daughter Jennifer Pan called 911.

She told the dispatcher that "they were holding my parents at gunpoint" and she needed help, that "some people broke into our house and stole all this money." Asked if she could lock her door, she said she couldn't because her hands were tied.

A few days later, a detective questioned how the 24-year-old was able to make the call despite her hands being bound behind her and tied to the banister at the top of the stairs, which is where she was when officers arrived at the scene. She said she'd managed to reach the phone in her pocket and, asked to show how she did it, she gave a plausible demonstration.

Yet the maneuver didn't deter the detectives who were wondering why she hadn't been shot, too. During the interview she suggested she wasn't shot because she "cooperated." But that was just one of the loose threads investigators seized on that eventually led to her story unraveling, as detailed in the Netflix documentary What Jennifer Did.

In addition to commentary from members of law enforcement who worked the case, the production prominently features video footage of York Regional Police detectives' interviews with Jennifer, whom they at first believed to be the traumatized survivor of a deadly home invasion.