The Ongoing Saga of What Jennifer Did: A Shocking Murder, Bold Lies and Accusations of AI Trickery

When an intruder killed Bich Ha Pan and seriously wounded Huei Hann Pan in their Markham, Ontario, home, on the night of Nov. 8, 2010, their daughter Jennifer Pan called 911.
She told the dispatcher that "they were holding my parents at gunpoint" and she needed help, that "some people broke into our house and stole all this money." Asked if she could lock her door, she said she couldn't because her hands were tied.
A few days later, a detective questioned how the 24-year-old was able to make the call despite her hands being bound behind her and tied to the banister at the top of the stairs, which is where she was when officers arrived at the scene. She said she'd managed to reach the phone in her pocket and, asked to show how she did it, she gave a plausible demonstration.
Yet the maneuver didn't deter the detectives who were wondering why she hadn't been shot, too. During the interview she suggested she wasn't shot because she "cooperated." But that was just one of the loose threads investigators seized on that eventually led to her story unraveling, as detailed in the Netflix documentary What Jennifer Did.
In addition to commentary from members of law enforcement who worked the case, the production prominently features video footage of York Regional Police detectives' interviews with Jennifer, whom they at first believed to be the traumatized survivor of a deadly home invasion.
As seen in the documentary, Jennifer was interviewed on camera three times in two weeks before being arrested for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder two weeks into the investigation.
In her third interview with police, Jennifer admitted to arranging for at least one person to come to her house—but, she said, he was supposed to kill her, and she had no idea why he went after her parents instead.
Media reports called Jennifer a "mastermind" and described the "double life" she'd allegedly been leading: On one side, the dutiful child of hard-working Vietnamese immigrants living in a quiet, family-oriented community. And on the other, a resentful young woman who wanted her parents out of the way so she could be with the pot dealer ex-boyfriend they didn't approve of.
Jennifer was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in 2014—as were three others—for her role in the plot and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
But the saga continues: The murder convictions were all overturned and in 2023 the Court of Appeal for Ontario ordered new trials for Jennifer, Daniel Wong, Lenford Crawford and David Mylvaganam, all of whom originally pleaded not guilty.
The court ruled, according to the CBC, that the trial judge erred in not giving the jury the option of finding the defendants guilty of a lesser charge of second-degree murder or manslaughter. Instead, the only guilty scenarios for the jury to consider were that the plan was always to kill Jennifer's parents, or that it was supposed to be a home invasion and the couple were harmed in the course of committing that crime.
At the same time, the appellate court rejected the appeal of their attempted murder convictions, and all four remain in prison. Another accomplice, Eric Carty, pleaded guilty back in 2015 to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
E! News has reached out to Jennifer's lawyer Stephanie DiGiuseppe for comment but did not hear back. She told TODAY.com in April that her client "maintains her innocence and she hopes to one day be exonerated through this long process. I can say that the Netflix documentary paints one side of the story and that Jennifer is very much hoping to have an opportunity to respond to that narrative—which is really the police's side of the story—at her upcoming trial."
Meanwhile, as Netflix viewers were discovering What Jennifer Did, enough so that it debuted atop the streamer's global Top 10 movies list in April, a tech writer took pause with two smiling photos of Jennifer in a red halter dress that, at a glance, simply seemed to be examples of her in happier times.
Catching Photoshop snafus being all the rage, unsurprisingly there's now a faction of the Internet convinced the images are bogus—which, to them, calls the entire documentary's credibility into question.
Futurism's Victor Tangerman observed in an April 14 article that the images "have all the hallmarks of an AI-generated photo, down to mangled hands and fingers, misshapen facial features, morphed objects in the background, and a far-too-long front tooth."
E! News reached out to Netflix for comment on the controversy but did not hear back. Executive producer Jeremy Grimaldi has defended the production, saying the photos were edited only so much as to protect the identity of who provided them.
"Any filmmaker will use different tools, like Photoshop, in films," Grimaldi, who also authored the 2016 book A Daughter's Deadly Deception: The Jennifer Pan Story, told the Toronto Star. "The photos of Jennifer are real photos of her. The foreground is exactly her. The background has been anonymized to protect the source."
Not in question, though, is that Jennifer's mom was killed and her dad was shot and left for dead. And Jennifer admitted to police that she had orchestrated an elaborate ruse to make her parents think she was living the life they wanted for her. This is how she ended up accused of murder: