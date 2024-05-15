Why Selena Gomez "Felt Freedom" After Sharing Her Mental Health Struggles

By speaking out about her personal struggles, Selena Gomez has lifted a weight off her shoulders.
The Rare Beauty founder has been a champion for mental health awareness for years and the reason she's passionate about helping others has a lot to do with how she's processed her anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.
"I define myself as a loving, caring and a person who genuinely wants to do anything to help out someone," she told Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb in an interview published May 15. "I think life can get distracting and there's so much noise."
She continued, "Titles don't scare me anymore because I claimed my own story—and I felt freedom from it."
The Only Murders in the Building actress has shared similar sentiments in the past. In fact, she previously explained how her bipolar diagnosis in 2020 made her feel less alone.
"Once I found out what was going on mentally...there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had," she said at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum in 2022. "It's a topic that should be talked about freely, without shame."
She continued, "I can help others feel less alone and find the help that they need, which is honestly all I want."
Selena has also helped people love the skin they're in. Earlier this year, she celebrated her curves and reflected on her body's changes over the years.
"Today I realized I'll never look like this again," Selena wrote on Instagram Stories in January, alongside a throwback photo of herself in a bikini, before adding a more recent shot: "I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am—sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."
There's a reason people love Selena like a love song. Keep reading to see all of the positive messages she's shared about her mental health journey.
