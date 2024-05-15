Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan Share Rare Photos of Their Daughters

Mark Zuckerberg's 40th birthday pics will have your full attention.
The Meta CEO shared insight into his birthday celebration with his wife Priscilla Chan and their three daughters, Maxima, 8, August, 6, and Aurelia, 13 months, posting snaps from the trip down memory lane to none-other than the social networking site he co-founded.
"Grateful for my first 40 years!" Mark captioned his May 14 Facebook post, "Priscilla threw me a little party and recreated a bunch of places I lived in the early days."
In the photos, the children are seen with their parents inside a set made to resemble Pinocchio's Pizza & Subs in Cambridge, Mass., where Mark joked he "basically lived in" while a college student. He also included an image of himself and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates inside a small room designed to look like the "Harvard dorm where I launched Facebook."
In another pic, Mark appears with his and Priscilla's two eldest daughters in another small room containing a '90s desktop computer. He captioned the photo, "Showing my girls the room I grew up in."
Mark also shared pics of replicas of what he described as the "childhood bedroom where I learned to code" and the "first apartment with just a mattress on the floor where I stayed until we reached 100 million people."
Priscilla, 39, posted more photos from the birthday celebration on her own pages, including a pic of herself kissing her husband while carrying Aurelia and standing next to Maxima and August. "Mark doesn't usually let me go big for his birthday but for his 40th I was allowed to throw a bash as long our friends and family also roasted him," she wrote. "We all had a blast! Let's just say that no one suffered from a lack of material!"
She continued, "Jokes aside, as I reflect on the 21 of Mark's birthdays we have spent together, one of my favorite things about Mark is how he really, truly believes in people. He sees the potential in all of us. I have no idea what adventures are coming next, but I'm here for all of them. Here's to many more."