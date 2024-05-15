Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan Share Rare Photos of Their Daughters

Watch : Mark Zuckerberg Reacts to Photoshopped Thirst Trap of Himself

Mark Zuckerberg's 40th birthday pics will have your full attention.

The Meta CEO shared insight into his birthday celebration with his wife Priscilla Chan and their three daughters, Maxima, 8, August, 6, and Aurelia, 13 months, posting snaps from the trip down memory lane to none-other than the social networking site he co-founded.

"Grateful for my first 40 years!" Mark captioned his May 14 Facebook post, "Priscilla threw me a little party and recreated a bunch of places I lived in the early days."

In the photos, the children are seen with their parents inside a set made to resemble Pinocchio's Pizza & Subs in Cambridge, Mass., where Mark joked he "basically lived in" while a college student. He also included an image of himself and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates inside a small room designed to look like the "Harvard dorm where I launched Facebook."

In another pic, Mark appears with his and Priscilla's two eldest daughters in another small room containing a '90s desktop computer. He captioned the photo, "Showing my girls the room I grew up in."