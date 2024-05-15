Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker References Taylor Swift in Controversial Commencement Speech

Harrison Butker is facing backlash.
The Kansas City Chiefs kicker has come under fire online for the commencement address he delivered at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. that saw him discussing a wide range of topics, including abortion, the role of women and LGBTQ+ rights. And he even drew Taylor Swift into the conversation, quoting her song "Bejeweled" while condemning the actions of religious leaders.
"Tragically, so many priests revolve much of their happiness from the adulation they receive from their parishioners. And in searching for this, they let their guard down and become overly familiar," Butker said during the May 11 speech before going on to reference the Grammy winner's lyrics and her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "This undue familiarity will prove to be problematic every time. Because as my teammate's girlfriend says, 'familiarity breeds contempt.'"
Turning to the role he believes women should play, he specifically noted to the women in the audience that he wanted to "speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you."
"How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?" the 28-year-old asked. "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
Butker added his wife Isabelle Butker "would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother" and praised her for embracing "one of the most important titles of all homemaker."
"Isabelle's dream of having a career might not have come true," the NFL player—who shares two kids with Isabelle—later added. "But if you asked her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation and say, 'Heck no.'"
During his 20-minute speech at the Catholic college, he also told the men in the audience to "be unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men."
The eyebrow-raising speech also saw Butker expressing his opinions on reproductive issues, the coronavirus pandemic and President Joe Biden.
"While COVID might've played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique," he told the graduating class at one point. "Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder."
Targeting the LGBTQ+ community, he also called Pride Month "the deadly sin sort of pride." In addition, he spoke about what he called "dangerous gender ideologies."
After the speech spread online, several social media users criticized Butker.
"Harrison Butker decided to give a GRADUATION speech talking about how women's ‘most important' title in life should be ‘homemaker.', and goes on to rail against the LGBTQ+ community," one commenter tweeted. "Absolutely f--king gross."
Added another, "Harrison Butker gave a misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic commencement speech and then quoted Taylor Swift? Dude. That's so messed up."
Wrote a third, "I hate this. I love my Chiefs, but in no world do I support Harrison Butker."
E! News has reached out to reps for Swift, Butker and the Chiefs for comment but has yet to hear back.