Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker References Taylor Swift in Controversial Commencement Speech

Harrison Butker is facing backlash.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker has come under fire online for the commencement address he delivered at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. that saw him discussing a wide range of topics, including abortion, the role of women and LGBTQ+ rights. And he even drew Taylor Swift into the conversation, quoting her song "Bejeweled" while condemning the actions of religious leaders.

"Tragically, so many priests revolve much of their happiness from the adulation they receive from their parishioners. And in searching for this, they let their guard down and become overly familiar," Butker said during the May 11 speech before going on to reference the Grammy winner's lyrics and her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "This undue familiarity will prove to be problematic every time. Because as my teammate's girlfriend says, 'familiarity breeds contempt.'"

Turning to the role he believes women should play, he specifically noted to the women in the audience that he wanted to "speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you."