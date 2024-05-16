Why Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Isn’t Nominated at 2024 ACM Awards

Watch : Jelly Roll Reacts to Beyonce's Country Crossover With 'Cowboy Carter' (Exclusive)

If laying the cards down, down, down, down, down, the truth is Cowboy Carter will not be receiving an Academy of Country Music award this year.

But before fans take this as a slight to Beyoncé or the critically-acclaimed album, never fear—there's a good reason. The Grammy winner's debut country album wasn't nominated for this year's May 16 ceremony simply due to its release date.

The eligibility period for this year's nominees ran from January 1 to December of 2023 and with Cowboy Carter's March 2024 release, the album will be eligible for next year's awards ceremony.

And Beyoncé isn't the only artist who will have to wait until 2025 to see whether they'll take home any awards at what's considered "Country Music's Party of the Year." Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well, Sheryl Crow's Evolution and Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes' self-titled album were all released in 2024, though Kacey did earn nominations for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

But despite the absence of Queen Bey among this year's nominees, there's no need for alligator tears: it's still an impressive list. (See all the nominations here.)