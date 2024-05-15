Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Rumors Vanderpump Rules Is Canceled Amid Hiatus

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump Admits Her Marriage Might've "Crumbled" If She Stayed on 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump is pumping the brakes on rumors Vanderpump Rules is done for good.

Several weeks after it was confirmed that the Bravo reality series is taking a break before filming season 12 later this year, the SUR co-owner stressed the hit reality series is not canceled and will indeed be returning.

"Vanderpump Rules is on hiatus just for a little bit," Lisa exclusively told E! News during Disney's 2024 Upfront presentation May 14. "Let it breathe. I think we were going around in circles for a little bit." (For more exclusive celebrity interviews from Disney's red carpet, watch E! News tonight, May 15, at 11 p.m.)

While it's understandable that the cast—especially Ariana Madix—needs a post-Scandoval break following the fallout from her ex Tom Sandoval's cheating controversy with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Lisa also noted another reason for the time off.

"I have a restaurant to open in September, so I have to be full-steam ahead on that," the 63-year-old explained. "I was away just before I opened Wolf working with Gordon [Ramsay]. That put a lot of pressure on us. I really need a couple of months to do that now."