Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Rumors Vanderpump Rules Is Canceled Amid Hiatus

Lisa Vanderpump is pumping the brakes on rumors Vanderpump Rules is done for good.
Several weeks after it was confirmed that the Bravo reality series is taking a break before filming season 12 later this year, the SUR co-owner stressed the hit reality series is not canceled and will indeed be returning.
"Vanderpump Rules is on hiatus just for a little bit," Lisa exclusively told E! News during Disney's 2024 Upfront presentation May 14. "Let it breathe. I think we were going around in circles for a little bit." (For more exclusive celebrity interviews from Disney's red carpet, watch E! News tonight, May 15, at 11 p.m.)
While it's understandable that the cast—especially Ariana Madix—needs a post-Scandoval break following the fallout from her ex Tom Sandoval's cheating controversy with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Lisa also noted another reason for the time off.
"I have a restaurant to open in September, so I have to be full-steam ahead on that," the 63-year-old explained. "I was away just before I opened Wolf working with Gordon [Ramsay]. That put a lot of pressure on us. I really need a couple of months to do that now."
Plus, between filming season 11 of VPR and opening new eateries Wolf in Lake Tahoe, Calif. and Pinky's by Vanderpump at Flamingo Las Vegas, Lisa also debuted two other reality series—Bravo's The Valley and Vanderpump Villa on Hulu—in the past 12 months.
"It's been a very busy year, three shows on the air and two restaurants to open," the Real Housewives alum added. "I wouldn't mind a breath myself."
Earlier this month, Bravo's Andy Cohen shared insight into the network's motivation for pausing VPR production.
"We used to do this all the time with the Housewives," he said during the May 1 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "We would say, 'You know what? Let's put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them.' And they will have lived life. Things will be different."
And the cast deserves a break from the Scandoval drama.
"People do forget—especially as it relates to Ariana, who was the one cheated on," Andy continued, "people forget that we picked up cameras three months after she found out about that affair, so that's why she's still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that."
