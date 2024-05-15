Wicked Trailer Sees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Hitting Their High Notes

Watch : Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Defy Gravity in First Official 'Wicked' Trailer

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande aren't waiting for November to show off their gravity defying musical talents.

The official trailer for Wicked released May 15, giving fans the first full glimpse of the duo as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, as well as snippets from some of the Broadway musical's most iconic tracks like "Popular" and "Defying Gravity."

In the trailer, which showcases the magical world of Oz, Elphalba arrives at Shiz University, and is instantly greeted by her over-the-top roommate Glinda—whose voice can be heard narrating the first moments of the trailer, positing the question, "Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?"

Indeed, that is the question at the heart of the Wizard of Oz prequel—based on the Broadway production adapted from the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel of the same name—following the unlikely friendship between Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West.