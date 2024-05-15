Wicked Trailer Sees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Hitting Their High Notes

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande aren't waiting for November to show off their gravity defying musical talents.
The official trailer for Wicked released May 15, giving fans the first full glimpse of the duo as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, as well as snippets from some of the Broadway musical's most iconic tracks like "Popular" and "Defying Gravity."
In the trailer, which showcases the magical world of Oz, Elphalba arrives at Shiz University, and is instantly greeted by her over-the-top roommate Glinda—whose voice can be heard narrating the first moments of the trailer, positing the question, "Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?"
Indeed, that is the question at the heart of the Wizard of Oz prequel—based on the Broadway production adapted from the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel of the same name—following the unlikely friendship between Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West.
The three-minute preview teases that Elphaba may just be the Chosen One the Wizard—played by Jeff Goldblum—is searching for, with glimpses of Ariana and Cynthia's characters setting off to the Emerald City to meet with him.
And the upcoming Wicked film, also starring Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang, will be split into two parts, with Part One arriving Nov. 27 and Part Two releasing in 2025.
And while the film has been a long time coming, with production kicking off in December 2022, the cast has been hard at work—and enjoying every second of bringing the beloved musical to the big screen. After all, Ariana and Cynthia recently took the stage together at the 2024 Met Gala, with the "We Can't Be Friends" artist gushing about her costar just moments before.
"I learned so much from our incredible cast and crew, and Cynthia Erivo." Ariana explained to Vogue of her time on the Wicked set on the Met Gala red carpet. "It was just the most extraordinary, transformative and beautiful experience I've ever had in my life."
And Cynthia added of the duo's chemistry, "She is really truly my sister—we really found in each other things we needed."