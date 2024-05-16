Win Big With These Card Games & Board Games That Make for the Best Night-in Ever

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Going out for dinner and drinks with friends is always fun, but sometimes, you'd rather stay home and eat takeout in some loungewear with your besties.

That doesn't mean that your night-in has to be boring though, especially if you have a fun board game or card game on hand.

The best board games and card games are fun, entertaining, and provide plenty of laughs. Our team of shopping editors scoured the internet for the best ones that will score major points with friends during your next game night.

These aren't your classic board games or card games either since they're designed for adults, but let's just say they'll quickly become your new favorites.

Get the conversation flowing with a debate game where you'll make a case for things like why showering before bed is way better than showering in the morning. If you're brave enough, you can opt for an — ahem — raunchy card game that will definitely liven up the night, or even an adult version of Twister that involves drinking.

You don't have to have any skill either since these aren't strategy games.

Monopoly? We don't know her. The real winner is you for throwing the best night-in ever.

No matter how you like to play, keep scrolling for the best card games and board games that will make your night-in with friends a total blast.