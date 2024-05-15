Olivia Rodrigo’s Reaction to Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction Will Have You Saying “Good 4 U”

Olivia Rodrigo didn't give up, give up during her set.
After all, the "Bad Idea" singer's major wardrobe malfunction didn't stop her from performing at her sold-out show in London May 14.
During her song "Love is Embarrassing," Olivia crouched down onstage, and when she stood up, the clasps on her black leather crop top came undone. With one hand on her mic and the other holding the front of her top, the 21-year-old signaled to her dancer for help as she belted out the lyrics.
As the dancer attempted to clip her bralette, Olivia continued to perform, but she couldn't help but laugh and sing, "This is f--king embarrassing, woohoo!" She swiftly ran off stage to adjust after the song, reassuring the crowd playfully, "I almost flashed you guys, but it's OK now!"
Fans commended the dancer for trying to step in mid-performance, with one writing under a viral TikTok of the incident, "The dancer is awesome trying to fix it while vibing." Another admitted, "It all felt a part of the performance. They handled it so well.
But the incident gave fans deja vu as a backup dancer had a similar incident during "Love is Embarrassing" in March. As the dancer's corset unclasped mid-song during the Montreal show, she held onto the front and finished the choreography.
Social media users also praised the dancer for keeping her composure. As one user put it, "Honestly, props to her. She killed the chores and maintained her privacy."
However, Olivia's shows have blown fans away with its robust choreography and dazzling costumes (ideally without malfunctions). In fact, she kept her future performances in mind while writing many of the songs on her "Guts" album.
"I think there's a lot of fun songs," she told Capital FM in August. "I wrote the album with a tour in mind, so I think they're all songs I wanted people to be able to scream in a crowd. Hopefully, that's what's achieved."