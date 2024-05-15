Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Privately Broke Up and Got Back Together

Watch : How Camille Kostek GOT Rob Gronkowski's NUMBER

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are running back their romance.

In fact, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model recently shared that she and the retired NFL star briefly separated, only to get back together.

"Rob and I have been together for many years," the 32-year-old, who was first linked to Rob in 2015, explained to Page Six May 14. "We've had our ups, we've had our downs, and we've been able to break up, do our thing and get back together and heal in different ways, and learn and grow through the years."

And the actress divulged that while she started dating the former New England Patriots tight end, who officially retired from the sport in 2022, when she was just 21, she's happy they haven't tied the knot yet.

"If we were to be married sooner, it would have been over by now," she added. "But we've been able to do our thing individually."