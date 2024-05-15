NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Privately Broke Up and Got Back Together

Camille Kostek recently detailed her strong bond with longtime boyfriend Rob Gronkowski—and how their private breakup strengthened their relationship.

By Olivia Evans May 15, 2024 2:49 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: How Camille Kostek GOT Rob Gronkowski's NUMBER

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are running back their romance. 

In fact, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model recently shared that she and the retired NFL star briefly separated, only to get back together. 

"Rob and I have been together for many years," the 32-year-old, who was first linked to Rob in 2015, explained to Page Six May 14. "We've had our ups, we've had our downs, and we've been able to break up, do our thing and get back together and heal in different ways, and learn and grow through the years."

And the actress divulged that while she started dating the former New England Patriots tight end, who officially retired from the sport in 2022, when she was just 21, she's happy they haven't tied the knot yet. 

"If we were to be married sooner, it would have been over by now," she added. "But we've been able to do our thing individually."

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

And while she certainly sees nuptials on the horizon for her and Rob she's not in any rush—nor is she willing to go into too many details.

"It will be a surprise and a special day," she said of any potential wedding, before adding that she's "very happy now."

Camille's candid conversation about her decade-long relationship came amid celebrating her boyfriend's 35th birthday May 14—which she highlighted on Instagram. Through the exciting moment, she also emphasized her ability—and the importance—in choosing happiness in her relationship. 

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout

2

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

3

Dan Schneider Reacts After Lori Beth Denberg Says He "Preyed" on Her

"I feel like this question gets asked to a lot of women who are in relationships for a long time, and a lot of people don't get asked, ‘Are you happy? How's your heart?'" Camille added. "Because that's what's most important."

Despite the bumps she's faced in her relationship with Rob, these days, they appear very happy together. After all, they dominate each other's social media feed and often write notes to each other online. 

As Rob wrote in his birthday tribute to Camille in February, "You're the sweetest and deserve nothing but the best!"

Keep reading for more highlights of this long-lasting romance.

Camille Kostek/Instagram

For The Long Run 

In May 2024, Camille shared that she and Rob have had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship—but that it has only made them stronger. 

“Rob and I have been together for many years,” the 32-year-old, who was first linked to Rob in 2015, explained to Page Six. “We’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, and we’ve been able to break up, do our thing and get back together and heal in different ways, and learn and grow through the years.”

Camille Kostek/Instagram

Be The Barbie to My Ken 

After dressing up as the iconic doll duo for Halloween 2022, the couple attended the 2023 Barbie premiere together. 

Camille Kostek/Instagram

Puppy Parents

After the duo became dog parents in February 2021, their feeds became dominated with their adorable french bulldog. Camille shared a photo of their little family in July 2022, aptly captioning it, "My boys."

Camille Kostek/Instagram

Shake It

A duo that fuels together, stays together. As Rob prepared to head into the 2022 playoffs, Camille shared a photo of the couple fueling up with some healthy shakes. As she wrote in a January 2022 Instagram post, "Our kind of date night celebrating another epic football season BUT it’s not over."

Instagram
Greatest Teammates

When Camille Kostek celebrated the release of her new movie Free Guys in June 2021, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski had a front-row seat to the special screening. "Summer of 2019 I was cast to play ‘Bombshell' in @freeguymovie," the actress shared on Instagram. "What made it extra special was that it was shot in Boston, a city that has grown to be like a second home for me. Last night was a private screening right here in Boston and it was beyond exciting to be back in a theater (and a dream to see myself on the big screen)." 

Instagram
Loyal Cheerleader

"4th ring tings," Camille gushed on Instagram after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won big in 2021. "Another Super Bowl Ring Ceremony with this champ. I love celebrating you and this team." 

Camille Kostek, Instagram

XOXO

What is it like to kiss Gronk? As Camille once shared, "Tastes like a champion."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red-Carpet Royalty

The couple doesn't take themselves too seriously on the red carpet together. 

Instagram
Two Paws Up

Move over Gronk; There's another special man in Camille's life. We highly recommend following Ralphie the dog on Instagram

Instagram
Sun's Out

Couple goals! While on vacation, Gronk and Camille smiled for the cameras before enjoying some fun in the sun. 

Instagram
Date Night

Fabulous trips are cool, but never underestimate a quiet, romantic dinner close to home. 

Instagram
Game Over

"I look for someone that makes me feel comfortable," Camille shared with E! News in April 2020. "The support, it's just effortless like it should be. Whatever he does, whatever he wants to pursue, anything that excites him, I'm like, ‘Go for it. I got your back.' And he's the same way."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout

2

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

3

Dan Schneider Reacts After Lori Beth Denberg Says He "Preyed" on Her

4

See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out After Baby News

5
Exclusive

What the Luckiest Day of the Year Means for Each Zodiac Sign