Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Privately Broke Up and Got Back Together

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are running back their romance.
In fact, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model recently shared that she and the retired NFL star briefly separated, only to get back together.
"Rob and I have been together for many years," the 32-year-old, who was first linked to Rob in 2015, explained to Page Six May 14. "We've had our ups, we've had our downs, and we've been able to break up, do our thing and get back together and heal in different ways, and learn and grow through the years."
And the actress divulged that while she started dating the former New England Patriots tight end, who officially retired from the sport in 2022, when she was just 21, she's happy they haven't tied the knot yet.
"If we were to be married sooner, it would have been over by now," she added. "But we've been able to do our thing individually."
And while she certainly sees nuptials on the horizon for her and Rob she's not in any rush—nor is she willing to go into too many details.
"It will be a surprise and a special day," she said of any potential wedding, before adding that she's "very happy now."
Camille's candid conversation about her decade-long relationship came amid celebrating her boyfriend's 35th birthday May 14—which she highlighted on Instagram. Through the exciting moment, she also emphasized her ability—and the importance—in choosing happiness in her relationship.
"I feel like this question gets asked to a lot of women who are in relationships for a long time, and a lot of people don't get asked, ‘Are you happy? How's your heart?'" Camille added. "Because that's what's most important."
Despite the bumps she's faced in her relationship with Rob, these days, they appear very happy together. After all, they dominate each other's social media feed and often write notes to each other online.
As Rob wrote in his birthday tribute to Camille in February, "You're the sweetest and deserve nothing but the best!"
