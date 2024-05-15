Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence on Former RHOBH Costar Dorit Kemsley's Breakup From PK

Watch : Dorit Kemsley Announces Separation With Husband PK

Lisa Vanderpump is definitely not pumped over the news of former BFF and costar Dorit Kemsley's separation from Paul "PK" Kemsley, despite their 2019 falling out.

"I feel for anybody that's got young children," Lisa exclusively told E! News during Disney's 2024 Upfront presentation May 14. "It's not just the relationship, is it? It's everything that's displaced." (For more exclusive celebrity interviews from Disney's red carpet, watch E! News tonight, May 15, at 11 p.m.)

But despite ending her friendships with both Dorit and Kyle Richards—who separated from husband of 29 years Mauricio Umansky last summer—when she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season nine's Puppygate controversy, Lisa finds no pleasure in seeing both of their marriages end as of late.

"It's sad regardless of what I feel about them," the restauranteur noted. "I always feel bad for the situation."

However, Lisa wasn't exactly surprised when Dorit—who shares son Jagger, 10, and 8-year-old daughter Phoenix, with PK—announced last week that they had broken up after nine years of marriage.