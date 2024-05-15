Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence on Former RHOBH Costar Dorit Kemsley's Breakup From PK

Lisa Vanderpump is definitely not pumped over the news of former BFF and costar Dorit Kemsley's separation from Paul "PK" Kemsley, despite their 2019 falling out.
"I feel for anybody that's got young children," Lisa exclusively told E! News during Disney's 2024 Upfront presentation May 14. "It's not just the relationship, is it? It's everything that's displaced." (For more exclusive celebrity interviews from Disney's red carpet, watch E! News tonight, May 15, at 11 p.m.)
But despite ending her friendships with both Dorit and Kyle Richards—who separated from husband of 29 years Mauricio Umansky last summer—when she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season nine's Puppygate controversy, Lisa finds no pleasure in seeing both of their marriages end as of late.
"It's sad regardless of what I feel about them," the restauranteur noted. "I always feel bad for the situation."
However, Lisa wasn't exactly surprised when Dorit—who shares son Jagger, 10, and 8-year-old daughter Phoenix, with PK—announced last week that they had broken up after nine years of marriage.
"We have some mutual friends," the Vanderpump Rules star shared. "I knew there had been some backwards and forwards and I'd heard rumors. I normally hear everything. That's one of the good things and bad things about the restaurant business, you tend to hear a lot of what's going on."
And though Lisa hasn't spoken to Dorit since her split, she did give some insight into the recent trend of Bravolebrity breakups, which also includes VPR alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.
"It's hard to stay married, especially in this arena," the 63-year-old explained. "I think some people get carried away with their own self-importance and maybe their priorities change. We see a lot of people jumping into reality television and, some women, they're emancipated suddenly because they have their own career, when maybe they didn't before. So, in a way, there's this kind of freedom."
As for what's sustained her marriage to Ken Todd—with whom she shares daughter Pandora, 38, and son Max, 32—for over 40 years?
"It also takes a strong mad to stand by your side," Lisa told E!. "I mean, Ken is constantly called Mr. Vanderpump and he doesn't even blink. I think a lot of men would be like, 'Woah, hold on a second.'"
