NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Youngest Daughter's Name Revealed

The name of the youngest of Sophie Turner and ex Joe Jonas' two daughters has been revealed, as the Game of Thrones actress has offered rare comments about their family post-breakup.

By Corinne Heller May 15, 2024 3:29 PMTags
DivorcesJoe JonasCeleb KidsSophie Turner
Watch: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Fail To Reach Divorce Settlement

Officially introducing the youngest Princess of the North.

The name of the youngest of Sophie Turner and her ex Joe Jonas' two daughters has been revealed as Delphine.

While the former couple, who also share Willa, 4, have largely kept their children out of the spotlight, their 22-month old's name was confirmed in the Game of Thrones alum's recent British Vogue cover interview.

"Because my ex and I travel so much, I wanted Willa to have a sibling. I wanted them to have each other," Sophie said in the interview published May 15. "They're so much fun, total girlie girls and absolute rays of sunshine in my life."

While Delphine was planned, Sophie admitted that getting pregnant with Willa was a surprise for the star, then about 24 years old.

"I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying 'What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?'" the Do Revenge actress, now 28, said. "When you're in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn't know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day. I just knew I had to have her."

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

But since welcoming their little girls, Sophie's family life has drastically changed as Joe, 34, filed for divorce after four years of marriage in September. And after a tense legal battle over custody—the Jonas Brothers singer wanted to raise the kids in the U.S. and Sophie in her native U.K.—the estranged pair reached an agreement over Willa and their youngest daughter, identified at the time in documents by the initials DMJ, under which the children will "spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K."

Then in January, a New York judge wrote the former couple had agreed upon a parenting plan for the children. And the Joan star is hopeful for her and Joe's next chapter as co-parents.

"I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," Sophie told British Vogue. "They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can."

She continued, "I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."

Read on to find out for more about Sophie's life post-breakup...

Karwai Tang / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ready for a Comeback

Just weeks after Sophie Turner confirmed her split from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage in September 2023, the Game of Thrones alum shook her breakup off with a girls night out alongside pal Taylor Swift in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Divorce Drama

After the former couple filed for divorce, their legal battle became thorny, with the Do Revenge actress filing a lawsuit against the musician over their two kids Willa Jonas, 3, and Delphine Jonas, 22 months, to be returned to England. (Joe’s attorney slammed the suit as “misleading.”) However, the pair reached a temporary agreement that October.

BACKGRID

Moving On

Later that month, Sophie signaled that perhaps a new relationship was coming—and moved on to a new chapter in her personal life.

In fact, the 28-year-old began dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, with whom she was photographed engaging in PDA during a Paris trip.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Rearview Mirror

Ready to embrace a new year with a new lease on life, Sophie declared in January 2024 that the previous year was “the year of girlies,” adding that the forecast for the year ahead instead “is looking fairly consistent."

Gotham/GC Images

Another Me

And now, the mom of two is looking forward to looking ahead and leaving the past behind. 

"I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," she told British Vogue in May 2024. "They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout

2

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Youngest Daughter's Name Revealed

3

See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out After Baby News

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout

2

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Youngest Daughter's Name Revealed

3

See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out After Baby News

4

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

5

Dan Schneider Reacts After Lori Beth Denberg Says He "Preyed" on Her