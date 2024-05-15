Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Youngest Daughter's Name Revealed

Officially introducing the youngest Princess of the North.
The name of the youngest of Sophie Turner and her ex Joe Jonas' two daughters has been revealed as Delphine.
While the former couple, who also share Willa, 4, have largely kept their children out of the spotlight, their 22-month old's name was confirmed in the Game of Thrones alum's recent British Vogue cover interview.
"Because my ex and I travel so much, I wanted Willa to have a sibling. I wanted them to have each other," Sophie said in the interview published May 15. "They're so much fun, total girlie girls and absolute rays of sunshine in my life."
While Delphine was planned, Sophie admitted that getting pregnant with Willa was a surprise for the star, then about 24 years old.
"I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying 'What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?'" the Do Revenge actress, now 28, said. "When you're in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn't know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day. I just knew I had to have her."
But since welcoming their little girls, Sophie's family life has drastically changed as Joe, 34, filed for divorce after four years of marriage in September. And after a tense legal battle over custody—the Jonas Brothers singer wanted to raise the kids in the U.S. and Sophie in her native U.K.—the estranged pair reached an agreement over Willa and their youngest daughter, identified at the time in documents by the initials DMJ, under which the children will "spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K."
Then in January, a New York judge wrote the former couple had agreed upon a parenting plan for the children. And the Joan star is hopeful for her and Joe's next chapter as co-parents.
"I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," Sophie told British Vogue. "They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can."
She continued, "I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."
