Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Youngest Daughter's Name Revealed

Officially introducing the youngest Princess of the North.

The name of the youngest of Sophie Turner and her ex Joe Jonas' two daughters has been revealed as Delphine.

While the former couple, who also share Willa, 4, have largely kept their children out of the spotlight, their 22-month old's name was confirmed in the Game of Thrones alum's recent British Vogue cover interview.

"Because my ex and I travel so much, I wanted Willa to have a sibling. I wanted them to have each other," Sophie said in the interview published May 15. "They're so much fun, total girlie girls and absolute rays of sunshine in my life."

While Delphine was planned, Sophie admitted that getting pregnant with Willa was a surprise for the star, then about 24 years old.

"I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying 'What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?'" the Do Revenge actress, now 28, said. "When you're in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn't know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day. I just knew I had to have her."