Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Aftermath of Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner is still reeling from the aftermath of her and Joe Jonas' breakup.

Eight months after the Jonas Brothers star filed for divorce the Game of Thrones alum, Sophie is recalling the onslaught of speculation that followed their separation, including rumors that she preferred partying to being a mom of two.

"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," the British actress—who shares daughters Willa Jonas, 3, and Delphine Jonas, 22 months, told Vogue UK in an interview published May 15. "I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out."

"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother—mum guilt is so real!" the 28-year-old added. "I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier.'"