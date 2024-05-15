NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Aftermath of Joe Jonas Divorce

Eight months after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' breakup, the Game of Thrones alum detailed the "shocking" aftermath that played out online and how Taylor Swift provided her a "safe space."

May 15, 2024
BreakupsDivorcesJoe JonasTaylor SwiftCouplesCelebritiesSophie Turner
Watch: Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Reunite Amid Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner is still reeling from the aftermath of her and Joe Jonas' breakup.

Eight months after the Jonas Brothers star filed for divorce the Game of Thrones alum, Sophie is recalling the onslaught of speculation that followed their separation, including rumors that she preferred partying to being a mom of two.

"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," the British actress—who shares daughters Willa Jonas, 3, and Delphine Jonas, 22 months, told Vogue UK in an interview published May 15. "I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out."

"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother—mum guilt is so real!" the 28-year-old added. "I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier.'"

On Sept. 6, one day after Joe, 34, filed court documents to end his marriage to Sophie, the duo put on a united front.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they shared in a joint statement, posted to their respective Instagram accounts at the time. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

However, the pair's divorce proceedings quickly took a turn, with Sophie suing Joe for "wrongful retention" of their kids in New York City "from their habitual residence of England."

The Dark Phoenix star later dropped the lawsuit after reaching a custody agreement with her ex.

Despite the fact that Sophie and Joe appear to be in a better coparenting place today, the split fallout still stings. 

"I mean, it's unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s--t up and put it up based on a picture," Sophie told Vogue UK. "A picture might tell a thousand words, but it's not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn't written, hadn't produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I'm still in shock."

BeautifulSignatureIG / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Luckily, Sophie—who has since moved on with property developer Peregrine Pearson—had friends, like Taylor Swift, to turn to amid the chaos. In fact, the Grammy winner offered Sophie a place to stay in NYC when she was in search of a rental.

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year," Sophie shared. "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold."

Getty Images

Now, Sophie is optimistic about the future, despite a difficult year.

"I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," she noted. "They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."

To revisit Sophie and Joe's relationship over the years, keep reading...

INSTARimages.com
Welcome to Miami

Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016. The duo were then spotted holding hands in Miami the following month.

HEDO / 42 / BACKGRID
Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.

Roger / BACKGRID
Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

DUTCH... / BACKGRID
Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

SMXRF/Star Max / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

FameFlynet / BACKGRID
New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

Instagram
I Heart NY

Joe and Sophie were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

J. Webber / Splash News
Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
Weekend Warriors

Joe and Sophie walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. The musician looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

James Devaney / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
Puppy Love

The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Gotham / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
PDA Alert!

The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
Double Date

At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Halloween is Here

For the October 2018 holiday, Joe cheekily dressed as Sophie's Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Lavish Looks

The DNCE member and The Staircase alum celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.

JD Images/Shutterstock
Melts the Heart

Sophie warmed Joe up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Sucker For You

The actress—along with Priyanka and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rulers of Winterfell

Joe fan was happy to be Sophie's plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.

Instagram
Queen of the North

Sophie cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from Game of Thrones, with her real life-beau inside the show's premiere party.

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
They Do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, Joe and Sophie shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live. 

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
Power Couple

After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.

Brian Ach / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES
Fashion Statements

Joe and Sophie served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.

Rob Latour / Variety / Shutterstock
Chasing Happiness

The couple brought the glitz and the glam to the Jonas BrothersChasing Happiness documentary premiere.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES
Strike a Pose

The two lovebirds attended the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"

Gotham / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
Dog Days

Joe and Sophie went for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.

Instagram
We'll Always Have Paris

The two smooched in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.

Instagram
Cuddle Buddies

Joe shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."

Neil Warner/MEGA
Instagram Husband

The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.

KCS Presse / MEGA
L'Amour

Joe and Sophie are spotted in France days before their second wedding.

Instagram / corbingurkin
You May Kiss the Bride, Again!

The beaming bride and groom walk down the aisle after their second ceremony. Turner wore a stunning, custom-designed Louis Vuitton dress that was only outshined by the bride.

photos
View More Photos From Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind
