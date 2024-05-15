Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Aftermath of Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner is still reeling from the aftermath of her and Joe Jonas' breakup.
Eight months after the Jonas Brothers star filed for divorce the Game of Thrones alum, Sophie is recalling the onslaught of speculation that followed their separation, including rumors that she preferred partying to being a mom of two.
"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," the British actress—who shares daughters Willa Jonas, 3, and Delphine Jonas, 22 months, told Vogue UK in an interview published May 15. "I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out."
"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother—mum guilt is so real!" the 28-year-old added. "I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier.'"
On Sept. 6, one day after Joe, 34, filed court documents to end his marriage to Sophie, the duo put on a united front.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they shared in a joint statement, posted to their respective Instagram accounts at the time. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
However, the pair's divorce proceedings quickly took a turn, with Sophie suing Joe for "wrongful retention" of their kids in New York City "from their habitual residence of England."
The Dark Phoenix star later dropped the lawsuit after reaching a custody agreement with her ex.
Despite the fact that Sophie and Joe appear to be in a better coparenting place today, the split fallout still stings.
"I mean, it's unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s--t up and put it up based on a picture," Sophie told Vogue UK. "A picture might tell a thousand words, but it's not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn't written, hadn't produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I'm still in shock."
Luckily, Sophie—who has since moved on with property developer Peregrine Pearson—had friends, like Taylor Swift, to turn to amid the chaos. In fact, the Grammy winner offered Sophie a place to stay in NYC when she was in search of a rental.
"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year," Sophie shared. "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold."
Now, Sophie is optimistic about the future, despite a difficult year.
"I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," she noted. "They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."
To revisit Sophie and Joe's relationship over the years, keep reading...