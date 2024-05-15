Victoria Justice Breaks Silence on Dan Schneider and Quiet on Set

Watch : Dan Schneider Slams Allegations By 'All That' Alum Lori Beth Denberg

Victoria Justice is speaking out amid the ongoing Dan Schneider controversy.

Though the Victorious alum—who started her career on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101—did not participate in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, she does relate to what was addressed in the doc, including allegations of a toxic work environment.

"Something that was very evident in the documentary is that Dan had a very large ego," she told Marie Claire in an interview published May 15, "and sometimes that ego clouded his better judgment and affected the way he treated people, and there were times I felt like I was being treated unfairly."

While nothing sexual ever occurred between her and Schneider, the 31-year-old said certain moments "were in poor taste." And after Schneider said he owes people a "pretty strong apology," Justice noted, "I would say I'm definitely one of the people on that list."

Though, she's not expecting one as the two have only seen each other in a handful of virtual and in-person cast reunions since she wrapped her time with Nickelodeon around 2013.