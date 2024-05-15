Victoria Justice Breaks Silence on Dan Schneider and Quiet on Set

Victoria Justice is speaking out amid the ongoing Dan Schneider controversy.
Though the Victorious alum—who started her career on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101—did not participate in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, she does relate to what was addressed in the doc, including allegations of a toxic work environment.
"Something that was very evident in the documentary is that Dan had a very large ego," she told Marie Claire in an interview published May 15, "and sometimes that ego clouded his better judgment and affected the way he treated people, and there were times I felt like I was being treated unfairly."
While nothing sexual ever occurred between her and Schneider, the 31-year-old said certain moments "were in poor taste." And after Schneider said he owes people a "pretty strong apology," Justice noted, "I would say I'm definitely one of the people on that list."
Though, she's not expecting one as the two have only seen each other in a handful of virtual and in-person cast reunions since she wrapped her time with Nickelodeon around 2013.
"I'm not condoning any of his behavior," she said. "At the end of the day, my relationship with Dan is a very complex one: I met him when I was 12 years old, and he's the person that gave me this big break. He completely changed my life. Most likely I wouldn't be here where I am today if it weren't for him, and for him seeing something in me."
She continued, "For that I will always be grateful. After watching his apology, I think he recognizes that he did a lot of things wrong, and I think if he could step back into a time machine, he would do a lot of things differently."
Justice is one of many Nickelodeon alums to have commented on Schneider and Quiet on Set. Most recently, All That alum Lori Beth Denberg accused the former producer of showing her porn and initiating phone sex during her time on the show.
In response to her claims, Schneider said in a statement to E! News, "Lori Beth's accusations of me are wildly exaggerated and, in most cases, false."
"As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader," he continued. "If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do."
And though he previously admitted watching Quiet on Set made him rethink some of his past behaviors, the 58-year-old recently filed a lawsuit against the series' producers.
Schneider took issue with his inclusion in the series alongside Brian Peck—who was sentenced to 16 months in prison in 2003 following a child sex abuse case involving Drake Bell. In the documents, Schneider noted that he was not complicit in the abuse and that he "condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself."
"There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader," he said in a statement to E! News following the filing. "I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it. I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators."
