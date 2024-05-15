NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Benny Blanco Reveals Having Kids Is His “Next Goal” Amid Selena Gomez Romance

Benny Blanco detailed his future with girlfriend Selena Gomez, which he hopes includes marriage and a growing family.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 15, 2024 1:20 PMTags
MusicSelena GomezHoward SternCouplesCelebritiesBenny Blanco
Watch: Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reveals Exact Moment He Realized He Was in Love

Benny Blanco doesn't plan on being single anytime soon.

In fact, the music producer—whose girlfriend is Selena Gomez—wants the next chapter of his life to involve wedding bells and a growing family.

"I want to have kids," Benny explained on The Howard Stern Show May 14. "That's the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids." 

While the "East Side" producer made it clear he sees children in his future, he played coy about a potential proposal to Selena. Although he's hoping to hear wedding bells, Benny also admitted he doesn't have a ring yet.

"I don't have anything," the 36-year-old noted and jokingly added, "I got no shoes on. I gotta get my act together!"

But when it comes to his feelings for the "Single Soon" singer, Benny is ready to shout them from the rooftops. "When I do look at her," he reflected, "I'm always like, ‘I don't know a world where it could be better than this.'"

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

Since the couple debuted their relationship in December, they've found ways to express their love publicly. In fact, Selena shared a sweet birthday tribute where she proclaimed what she loves most about Benny.

"Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me," she wrote on Instagram in March. "I love you @itsbennyblanco."

And Selena previously shared the positive impact he's had on her life. "I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in February. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in."

"I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel," the 31-year-old continued. "It's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

Keep reading to see where it all began for Selena and Benny.

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Blossoming Romance

Amid romance rumors in early December 2023, Selena Gomez commented on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Benny Blanco, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She continued, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

Instagram/@selenagomez

With This Ring...

After appearing to confirm her relationship with Benny, Selena shared this pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her wearing a bejeweled "B" ring.

Instagram/@selenagomez

That Kiss

...including a pic of the two kissing. 

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Quality Time

In mid-December, Selena shared several photos of herself hanging out in New York City with Benny and their friends.

Instagram, Selena Gomez

Appreciating Art

Two days after Christmas 2023, Selena shared new pics of the couple at what appeared to be an art exhibit.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

PDA Alert

Selena posted this pic of herself and Benny one day before New Year's Eve 2023.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Slam Dunk Date Night

The pair attended the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Miami Heat in January 2024.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Can't Keep Their Hands to Themselves

The couple packed on PDA in this February 2024 snapshot.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Open Book

Selena celebrated the release of Benny's Open Wide in April 2024, captioning photos of the pair enjoying a cake shaped like his cookbook, "So proud."

