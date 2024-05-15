Benny Blanco Reveals Having Kids Is His “Next Goal” Amid Selena Gomez Romance

Watch : Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reveals Exact Moment He Realized He Was in Love

Benny Blanco doesn't plan on being single anytime soon.

In fact, the music producer—whose girlfriend is Selena Gomez—wants the next chapter of his life to involve wedding bells and a growing family.

"I want to have kids," Benny explained on The Howard Stern Show May 14. "That's the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."

While the "East Side" producer made it clear he sees children in his future, he played coy about a potential proposal to Selena. Although he's hoping to hear wedding bells, Benny also admitted he doesn't have a ring yet.

"I don't have anything," the 36-year-old noted and jokingly added, "I got no shoes on. I gotta get my act together!"

But when it comes to his feelings for the "Single Soon" singer, Benny is ready to shout them from the rooftops. "When I do look at her," he reflected, "I'm always like, ‘I don't know a world where it could be better than this.'"