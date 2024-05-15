Travis Kelce Details Attending Taylor Swift's Paris Eras Tour Show With Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

No, Travis Kelce didn't see the news, ‘cause Taylor Swift was in Paris.
Indeed, the guy on the Chiefs detailed his experience supporting his girlfriend for her Eras Tour stop in the French capital May 12.
"It was fun," Travis explained to his brother Jason Kelce on the May 15 episode of the New Heights podcast. "I had a blast at Tay's show. Her new rendition of The Eras Tour—I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department—a handful of those songs—in the new show, which means there's a new segment and new lights and new dancing—new everything to the f--king show."
And Travis, who was photographed enjoying the show along with Taylor's longtime friend Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper—along with Philadelphia Eagles defensive line Connor Barwin—couldn't emphasize enough how much he enjoyed himself.
"I got to see a few familiar faces," he added. "Connor Barwin was up there—one of our favorite teammates of all time. Then I got to see Gigi and Bradley—BC, Big Coop—we were all in the suite having a blast."
Of course, Travis also got to talk football with Bradley—who is known to be a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan and recently met Jason and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce at a New York event.
"It was an all around lovely night," Travis gushed of his fifth Eras Tour show. "I don't know if they're just getting better or if I'm just forgetting how they are. It was electric."
But Jason couldn't resist mentioning Travis' concert faux pas—and compared him to the duo's dad.
"You got caught pulling an Ed Kelce move here," Jason joked. "Taking a picture with your flash on? What are you doing, Trav? You're better than that."
Still, Travis wasn't going to let his brother make him feel guilty as sin.
"I was just trying to get some good memories," Travis pushed back. "Did I get clowned for that? Sorry."
And considering his whirlwind romance with Taylor, who could blame Travis for being eager to whip out the flash photography at a concert? Keep reading to see every highlight from the couple's romance so far.