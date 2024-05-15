Travis Kelce Details Attending Taylor Swift's Paris Eras Tour Show With Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Watch : Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Support Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour in Paris

No, Travis Kelce didn't see the news, ‘cause Taylor Swift was in Paris.

Indeed, the guy on the Chiefs detailed his experience supporting his girlfriend for her Eras Tour stop in the French capital May 12.

"It was fun," Travis explained to his brother Jason Kelce on the May 15 episode of the New Heights podcast. "I had a blast at Tay's show. Her new rendition of The Eras Tour—I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department—a handful of those songs—in the new show, which means there's a new segment and new lights and new dancing—new everything to the f--king show."

And Travis, who was photographed enjoying the show along with Taylor's longtime friend Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper—along with Philadelphia Eagles defensive line Connor Barwin—couldn't emphasize enough how much he enjoyed himself.

"I got to see a few familiar faces," he added. "Connor Barwin was up there—one of our favorite teammates of all time. Then I got to see Gigi and Bradley—BC, Big Coop—we were all in the suite having a blast."