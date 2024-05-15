Bachelor Nation's Daisy Kent Confirms New Romance After Joey Graziadei Breakup

Daisy Kent's new romance is blooming—and it's with someone from her past.
The former Bachelor contestant recently confirmed she's in a relationship with Thor Herbst, whom she met in college and first dated four years ago.
"We didn't date for very long, but we were always really good friends after," Daisy shared on the May 13 episode of the podcast Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad. "And our whole college friend group is super close. And then it just happened the way it happened."
As the reality star explained, their relationship just didn't work out the first time around.
"He broke up with me," she continued. "We just weren't at a place to have a relationship, and I think at the time we were both just very college and just wanted to have fun. So, it was the best thing for both of us."
But after the airing of Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor—which ended with Daisy walking away from the teaching tennis pro after she told him she knew he'd give his final rose to now-fiancée Kelsey Anderson—Thor decided to reach out to his ex.
"It wasn't until after the show that we decided to give it a go," the Daisy Doo author added. "And we're giving it a go, and it's going good."
Daisy previously noted on an April episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast that she was dating again, and Us Weekly confirmed her relationship with Thor later that month–with her then hinting at the relationship on Instagram.
And while it may seem like major news to Bachelor Nation, the 25-year-old noted she's just living her life.
"I know it feels like a big deal to everybody else, but to me, it doesn't feel like a really big deal," she said on Scrubbing In. "I've known him for so long. He's always been a good friend of mine. I had dated other people in between, too–like before the show. And then went on the show, and the show's been done for a while. But I don't think people always understand, like, the show's over, it didn't work out for me. So why should I not live my life and date people and experience things?"
Although, Daisy suggested she hasn't figured out just how public they'll make their relationship.
"I think I'm still trying to navigate all that," she said. "I feel like I owe it to people to share everything about my life, but I don't."
As for how Thor feels about all the attention?
"He's very supportive of what I want to do and all of this, too," Daisy said. "But he never ever thought this would happen. So I'm sure when articles started coming out and stuff, it was shocking."
