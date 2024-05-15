Bachelor Nation's Daisy Kent Confirms New Romance After Joey Graziadei Breakup

Watch : Why Bachelor Nation Daisy Kent Turned Down Opportunity to Be the Next Bachelorette

Daisy Kent's new romance is blooming—and it's with someone from her past.

The former Bachelor contestant recently confirmed she's in a relationship with Thor Herbst, whom she met in college and first dated four years ago.

"We didn't date for very long, but we were always really good friends after," Daisy shared on the May 13 episode of the podcast Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad. "And our whole college friend group is super close. And then it just happened the way it happened."

As the reality star explained, their relationship just didn't work out the first time around.

"He broke up with me," she continued. "We just weren't at a place to have a relationship, and I think at the time we were both just very college and just wanted to have fun. So, it was the best thing for both of us."