College Volleyball Player Mariam Creighton Dead at 21 After Fatal Shooting

Albany State University is mourning the tragic loss of a student.
Mariam Creighton, who played for the school's volleyball team, was killed in a shooting at an Atlanta nightclub May 12. She was 21.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our student-athletes, Mariam Creighton," the University's athletic department wrote in a May 12 statement. "The Golden Ram athletics community extends heartfelt condolences to Mari's family, friends, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time."
The volleyball team also shared a note expressing their grief. "We are all heartbroken at the loss of our very own Mariam Creighton," they wrote on Instagram. "Please keep her family, coaches, and teammates in your prayers as we have to navigate through these tough times. We love you and will miss you so much."
According to the Atlanta Police Department's website, officers responded to shots fired at Atlanta's Elleven45 around 2:30 a.m. local time May 12, where they discovered six people had been shot. Creighton and a second victim—identified as 20-year-old Nykris Ridley by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office—were pronounced dead at the scene, while the four additional victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
And though they clarified the investigation is ongoing, the department shared, "Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a physical dispute at the location that escalated to gunfire. Homicide and Aggravated Assault investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."
E! News has reached out to police for further comment but has not yet heard back.
Following the fatal incident, Elleven45 shared a statement to their Instagram profile.
"We at Elleven 45 are profoundly affected by the recent tragic events," it wrote May 12. "Our hearts go out to all those impacted, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individuals and families who have suffered loss and injury."
While noting they were closing their doors temporarily to accommodate law enforcement, the nightclub continued, "In these challenging times, our commitment to the security and safety of our community has only strengthened. We are dedicated to maintaining an environment where everyone feels secure."
Meanwhile, Creighton's family are mourning her untimely passing, with only one semester left before graduating.
"She was my baby before I had my own, I'm never going to forget her smile," Telia Wheeler, Creighton's sister, told local station WALB News 10. "We're 13 years apart, but there was never a difference in our relationship. I've been with her since day one. She's just bloomed into this beautiful smart young girl girl."