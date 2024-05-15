College Volleyball Player Mariam Creighton Dead at 21 After Fatal Shooting

Watch : Rapper Chris King Dead at 32 After Shooting: Justin Bieber & More Pay Tribute

Albany State University is mourning the tragic loss of a student.

Mariam Creighton, who played for the school's volleyball team, was killed in a shooting at an Atlanta nightclub May 12. She was 21.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our student-athletes, Mariam Creighton," the University's athletic department wrote in a May 12 statement. "The Golden Ram athletics community extends heartfelt condolences to Mari's family, friends, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time."

The volleyball team also shared a note expressing their grief. "We are all heartbroken at the loss of our very own Mariam Creighton," they wrote on Instagram. "Please keep her family, coaches, and teammates in your prayers as we have to navigate through these tough times. We love you and will miss you so much."

According to the Atlanta Police Department's website, officers responded to shots fired at Atlanta's Elleven45 around 2:30 a.m. local time May 12, where they discovered six people had been shot. Creighton and a second victim—identified as 20-year-old Nykris Ridley by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office—were pronounced dead at the scene, while the four additional victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.