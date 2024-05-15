Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn Marries Leah Schafer on Luxurious Yacht

Watch : Captain Sandy Ships Jason Chambers With THIS 'Bravo-lebrity'

Sandy Yawn is all aboard for her next adventure.

The Below Deck Mediterranean Captain has married Leah Shafer after more than five years of dating in a ceremony that, naturally, took place on a yacht in Fort Lauderdale.

"On May 11th, 2024 I married the love of my life," Sandy, 59, began a May 14 Instagram post. "I had no idea how amazing marriage could be! It feels incredible and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I love you, Leah Rae Yawn!!"

She continued, "Thank you for taking my name! Thank you to our entire family and friends for coming out to show your love and support to our relationship."

And the Bravo star was sure to assure fans, "If you're wondering, Yes it was filmed. Thank you to our Bravo family. We love you."

But cameras weren't the only way her network family was involved in Sandy's special day—Below Deck Med showrunner Nadine Rajabi officiated the ceremony, and not to mention, crew members Aesha Scott, Kate Chastain and Dave White were also in attendance. The latter was pulling double duty as both a guest and the chef responsible for the couple's wedding menu which, according to The New York Times, included short ribs and a three-tiered, gluten-free vanilla, chocolate and strawberry cake.