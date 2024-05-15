NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn Marries Leah Schafer on Luxurious Yacht

Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn married Leah Schafer on, where else, a yacht in a Florida ceremony surrounded by their loved ones—plus fellow Bravolebrities Aesha Scott and Kate Chastain.

Sandy Yawn is all aboard for her next adventure. 

The Below Deck Mediterranean Captain has married Leah Shafer after more than five years of dating in a ceremony that, naturally, took place on a yacht in Fort Lauderdale. 

"On May 11th, 2024 I married the love of my life," Sandy, 59, began a May 14 Instagram post. "I had no idea how amazing marriage could be! It feels incredible and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I love you, Leah Rae Yawn!!"

She continued, "Thank you for taking my name! Thank you to our entire family and friends for coming out to show your love and support to our relationship."

And the Bravo star was sure to assure fans, "If you're wondering, Yes it was filmed. Thank you to our Bravo family. We love you."

But cameras weren't the only way her network family was involved in Sandy's special day—Below Deck Med showrunner Nadine Rajabi officiated the ceremony, and not to mention, crew members Aesha ScottKate Chastain and Dave White were also in attendance. The latter was pulling double duty as both a guest and the chef responsible for the couple's wedding menu which, according to The New York Times, included short ribs and a three-tiered, gluten-free vanilla, chocolate and strawberry cake. 

The couple wed on a superyacht called "She's a 10 Too," lent to them by their friend Carolyn Aronson, and were joined by 55 of their closest friends and family. 

Leah, 50, donned a gown by Leah De Gloria, which featured off the shoulder sleeves and intricate beading, while Sandy wore a white Veronica Beard suit. 

Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty Images

In her post, Leah called her wedding day "a true fairytale," noting the many special people in her life that played a part. 

"With my family by my side," the skin care entrepreneur wrote, "my brothers walking me down the aisle, my mom and grandma in tears of happiness, my beautiful sister in law and my beautiful daughter as my maid of honor it couldn't be more of a blessing."

And while the pair and their guests are all smiles in the many photos they shared—taken by photographer Kelly Martucci—Sandy shared she couldn't help but grow emotional during her vows. 

"The minute I looked at Leah and started reading her all the reasons I fell in love with her I started to cry," she told The New York Times. "It's so amazing to find this kind of love in your lifetime."

