Ali Wong Reveals Bill Hader’s Grand Gesture to Get Her to Date Him

Ali Wong certainly isn't getting any hate from Bill Hader.
The Beef star detailed the story of how the SNL alum ended up shooting his shot with her, sharing that he reached out to her shortly after she filed for divorce from Justin Hakuta in April 2022.
"I get a phone call from this guy who I met at a dinner party in the past, and he got my number from a mutual friend," Ali explained during her May 12 Netflix Is a Joke Fest show, according to Rolling Stone. "He was like, ‘Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce, and I've had a crush on you forever. I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl, and I know it sounds crazy, but I want you to be my girlfriend.'"
Noting that she had just finished signing up for a dating app, the Always Be My Maybe actress joked, "I was like, ‘I just paid $25. You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money's worth.'"
Of course, the Barry star's grand gesture didn't end there. Ali—who shares kids Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, with ex-husband Justin—went on vacation in Europe shortly thereafter, and Bill sent flowers to every hotel she stayed in during her trip—a move that actually got mixed reviews from some of her guy friends.
"That's how cheap and lazy men have become," the 42-year-old joked. "When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness."
In the end, Ali must not have paid too much mind to her disapproving pals. After all, she and Bill—who is father to daughters Hannah, 15, Harper, 12, and Hayley, 10, with ex-wife Maggie Carey—first sparked romance rumors in December 2022.
The couple then made their PDA-packed debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024.
And while Ali admitted that the couple are "selectively private" about their relationship, she was still surprised at how much buzz the sweet date night stirred up, telling Access Hollywood the following month, "We've been together for a minute so I guess people didn't know we were together."
