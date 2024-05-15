NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Katy Perry Reacts After Daughter Daisy Calls Her by Stage Name

Katy Perry was not amused when her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy called her by her stage name, explaining she told the 3-year-old, "Uh-uh girl, I'm mama to you."

By Sabba Rahbar May 15, 2024 1:59 AMTags
FamilyOrlando BloomKaty PerryCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Katy Perry Shares Unseen Footage From Pregnancy Journey With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry  wasn't going to let this name blunder be the one that got away.

The "Teenage Dreams" singer shared that her daughter with Orlando BloomDaisy Dove, 3, recently started calling her by her stage name—a development she's not exactly pleased about.

"She called me Katy Perry yesterday," Katy said HSN's The List with Debbie D May 9. "I was like 'Uh uh girl, I'm mama to you.' She's like, ‘You're also Katy Perry.' I'm like, 'Uh uh. I'm mama. Don't you call me Katy Perry, I'm mama!'"

And while Daisy—who made a rare appearance on American Idol's Mother's Day episode—has clearly taken to her mom's pop star alter ego , the "Roar" singer isn't sure if music is in her daughter's future.

"I care about whatever she wants to do. No pressure. Just whatever makes her happy," Katy explained. "She'll probably be artistic in some way. She's gonna be a leader."

photos
Katy Perry Through the Years

And that's not the only insight into life with the little one that the 39-year-old shared. Katy also shed some light on the decision to name her daughter Daisy Dove.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out After Baby News

2

Tom Brady Admits Netflix Roast Jokes Affected His Kids

3

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

"I like the alliteration of the DD," she explained. "But Dove is peace, I want her to be a peace maker. Even though she is just wild and fun and crazy, I just think there's a peace that I want to surround her and for her exude."

Of course, all of those wishes come from a place of maternal love, an emotion Katy shared she only truly understood once she had her own kid. 

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove," she wrote on Instagram May 12 in honor of Mother's Day. "There is nothing like a Mother's love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."

Daisy is the only daughter of Katy and fiancé Orlando, who also shares son Flynn, 13, with ex Miranda Kerr.

To see more of Katy and Orlando's cutest moments over the years, keep reading.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sweet Kisses

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry showed some PDA at Wimbledon 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Famous Friends

The couple hung out with Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, at Variety's Power of Women event in September 2021.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Perry wished a happy 45th birthday "to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know." She told Bloom, "thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life." 

She also revealed his nickname for theit daughter Daisy Dove, saying, "I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

Instagram
Baby Bump

On Bloom's 44th birthday, Perry shared a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant with Daisy, who was born in August 2020. The throwback showed the couple cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Everyday Life

The baby bump photo was one of several sweet snapshots Perry shared on Bloom's birthday. She also posted an old photo of the stars brushing their teeth.

Instagram
A Night to Remember

In addition, she looked back at the night they got engaged—Valentine's Day 2019 to be exact.

Instagram
Travels

But that's not all. Perry's birthday tribute also included photos from their travels.

Instagram
Adventures Together

And wherever they went, it looked like they had a ball.

Instagram
Young Love

There was also this gem from the early days of their relationship. But to look back at their full love story, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

Children's Hospital Los Angeles
For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

Instagram
She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another.

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Instagram
Baby News

The superstar singer announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out After Baby News

2

Tom Brady Admits Netflix Roast Jokes Affected His Kids

3

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

4

Isla Fisher Breaks Silence After Sacha Baron Cohen Split

5

Kelly Clarkson Sets Record Straight on Ozempic Rumors Amid Weight Loss