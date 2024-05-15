Katy Perry Reacts After Daughter Daisy Calls Her by Stage Name

Watch : Katy Perry Shares Unseen Footage From Pregnancy Journey With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry wasn't going to let this name blunder be the one that got away.

The "Teenage Dreams" singer shared that her daughter with Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove, 3, recently started calling her by her stage name—a development she's not exactly pleased about.

"She called me Katy Perry yesterday," Katy said HSN's The List with Debbie D May 9. "I was like 'Uh uh girl, I'm mama to you.' She's like, ‘You're also Katy Perry.' I'm like, 'Uh uh. I'm mama. Don't you call me Katy Perry, I'm mama!'"

And while Daisy—who made a rare appearance on American Idol's Mother's Day episode—has clearly taken to her mom's pop star alter ego , the "Roar" singer isn't sure if music is in her daughter's future.

"I care about whatever she wants to do. No pressure. Just whatever makes her happy," Katy explained. "She'll probably be artistic in some way. She's gonna be a leader."