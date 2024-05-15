See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out for First Time Since Announcing Baby on the Way

Watch : Hailey Bieber Shows Off Baby Bump in BTS Photo From Her Maternity Shoot

Hailey Bieber is in good company.

The model, who is pregnant with her and Justin Bieber's first child together, was joined by the "Yummy" singer as she ran errands in Los Angeles May 14. Baring her baby bump in a white crop top, she was seen leaving an office building with several items in her hand—including her viral Rhode Skin lip treatment phone case—before hopping into a car with her husband.

Hailey, 27, paired her baby tee with a black oversized blazer, wide-legged trousers and sneakers. Meanwhile, Justin, 30, kept it casual in a graphic T-shirt, neon green shorts, white sneakers and tan beanie.

The sighting comes just five days after the couple—tied the knot in September 2018 before having a second wedding ceremony the next year—announced their pregnancy. In footage from their Hawaiian vow renewal ceremony shared on May 9, Hailey cradled her growing belly in a lacy Saint Laurent dress gown.

She and Justin also took part in a romantic maternity shoot, posing together in a grassy field.