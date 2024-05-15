NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out for First Time Since Announcing Baby on the Way

Hailey and Justin Bieber—who is expecting their first baby together—stepping out in L.A. after renewing their vows in Hawaii, where they also had a maternity photo shoot to celebrate their pregnancy.

By Gabrielle Chung May 15, 2024 1:20 AMTags
Justin BieberCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Shows Off Baby Bump in BTS Photo From Her Maternity Shoot

Hailey Bieber is in good company.

The model, who is pregnant with her and Justin Bieber's first child together, was joined by the "Yummy" singer as she ran errands in Los Angeles May 14. Baring her baby bump in a white crop top, she was seen leaving an office building with several items in her hand—including her viral Rhode Skin lip treatment phone case—before hopping into a car with her husband.

Hailey, 27, paired her baby tee with a black oversized blazer, wide-legged trousers and sneakers. Meanwhile, Justin, 30, kept it casual in a graphic T-shirt, neon green shorts, white sneakers and tan beanie.

The sighting comes just five days after the couple—tied the knot in September 2018 before having a second wedding ceremony the next year—announced their pregnancy. In footage from their Hawaiian vow renewal ceremony shared on May 9, Hailey cradled her growing belly in a lacy Saint Laurent dress gown.

She and Justin also took part in a romantic maternity shoot, posing together in a grassy field. 

photos
Hailey Bieber Pregnant: All the Hints She Dropped 

"I have been waiting for this day," Justin's mother Pattie Mallette said in an Instagram video of her own following the happy news. "And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."

 

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out After Baby News

2

Tom Brady Admits Netflix Roast Jokes Affected His Kids

3

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

She added, "Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited."

Hailey's side of the family were also thrilled, with her dad Stephen Baldwin writing, "Love you guys...blessed beyond words...praise God...let's get ready to have some fun y'all."

To see the expectant parents' latest outing, keep reading.

BACKGRID

Like, Baby

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber stepped out for the first time since announcing their pregnancy on May 9.

BACKGRID

Positive Intentions

The couple kept close as they ran errands in Los Angeles on May 14. 

BACKGRID

His Favorite Girl

The model showed off her baby bump in a black oversized blazer, a white crop top and baggy trousers.

BACKGRID

Rhode to Baby

Hailey adjusted her hair on the way to the car, giving a glimpse of her bright pink manicure.

BACKGRID

Vibrant Vibes

Alongside his wife, Justin kept casual in neon shorts, a white graphic tee and a cream beanie for the outing.

BACKGRID

Baby Bliss

The pair—who tied the knot in 2018—enjoyed a sunny day out in L.A. after returning from a recent trip to Hawaii, where they posed for their maternity photo shoot. 

BACKGRID

"I Do" Again

During their vacation in the Aloha State, the beauty mogul and singer also renewed their vows with pastor Judah Smith.

BACKGRID

New Purpose

Justin has long spoken about his desire to be a dad, telling Ellen Degeneres in 2020, "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out."

BACKGRID

Their World

"We always had so many conversations about our goals, where we wanted to end up at a certain age," Hailey further explained in 2021. "We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out After Baby News

2

Tom Brady Admits Netflix Roast Jokes Affected His Kids

3

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

4

Isla Fisher Breaks Silence After Sacha Baron Cohen Split

5

Kelly Clarkson Sets Record Straight on Ozempic Rumors Amid Weight Loss