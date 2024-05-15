NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Daughter Apple Martin's Unexpected Hobby in 20th Birthday Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple Martin celebrated her 20th birthday May 14, and mom Gwyneth shared a special tribute that touched on her daughter's more unique interests.

Apple Martin is not a teenager anymore.

The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin celebrated her 20th birthday May 14, and her mother took a moment to reflect on her grown up daughter, even giving insight into Apple's more eclectic hobbies.

"How can it be that you are 20 today? It feels surreal!" Gwyneth wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Apple through the years. "You are the most extraordinary, the most hilarious, the most brilliant."

And according to the Iron Man star, Apple has developed some unique interests during her teen years. Gwyneth noted that her daughter has a passion for 1940s history, gushing, "I love your WWII insights as much as I love your physical comedy."

"You are the most fun to be with and you have always been," the 51-year-old continued. "From those days when it was always you and me to now, you are my lil ride or die. You are everything to me and I am so proud of you."

photos
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Family Photos With Their Kids

The Goop founder added, "Have the best day, my peanut. mama." 

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Apple was equally effusive towards her mother, writing in the Instagram comments, "You are the best mama a girl could ask for. I am so lucky the universe gave me to you," adding, "I love you so incredibly much."

Gwyneth—who also shares 18-year-old son Moses with her ex—recently told E! News how her relationship with Apple has continued to evolve as she's gotten older.

"It's amazing as a parent how your relationship continues to evolve through all of their different chapters," she said. "She's an adult woman now, so we relate to each other like that. Of course, I'm always her mama, and she comes to me for those things too. But it's very interesting to really watch her step into herself as a grown woman."

And Apple "influences everything" in Gwyneth's life.

"I run everything by her. I value her opinion so much," the Oscar winner noted, joking, "In this case, the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree."

For more of Gwyneth and Apple's most adorable mother-daughter moments, keep reading.

Instagram
A Fashionable Duo

Gwyneth and Apple showed off their matching green Hunter boots in this "OOTD summer roundup" on Instagram.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The A-lister and her teenage daughter look so similar in this selfie, which Paltrow captioned on Instagram, "Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life."

Instagram
Ski Bunnies

Hitting the slopes! The mother-daughter pair take in the sights during a winter getaway.

Instagram
Two Of a Kind

Gwyneth and Apple strike a sassy pose—effortless beach waves included. 

Instagram
All Grown Up

"Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin," the proud mama wrote in 2019. "I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!"

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow
Family Is Forever

The Oscar winner gathers her daughter Apple and son Moses Martin, for a mid-vacation snapshot. 

Instagram
Boo!

In 2015, the duo dresses up in matching skeleton costumes for Halloween. 

Instagram
Time Flies

On Apple's 14th birthday, Paltrow shared via Instagram, "Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

Instagram
Mwah

There's no bond like that of a mother and daughter.

Instagram
Inseparable

"Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother)," Gwyneth gushed on International Day of the Girl. 

