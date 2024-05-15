Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Daughter Apple Martin's Unexpected Hobby in 20th Birthday Tribute

Apple Martin is not a teenager anymore.
The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin celebrated her 20th birthday May 14, and her mother took a moment to reflect on her grown up daughter, even giving insight into Apple's more eclectic hobbies.
"How can it be that you are 20 today? It feels surreal!" Gwyneth wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Apple through the years. "You are the most extraordinary, the most hilarious, the most brilliant."
And according to the Iron Man star, Apple has developed some unique interests during her teen years. Gwyneth noted that her daughter has a passion for 1940s history, gushing, "I love your WWII insights as much as I love your physical comedy."
"You are the most fun to be with and you have always been," the 51-year-old continued. "From those days when it was always you and me to now, you are my lil ride or die. You are everything to me and I am so proud of you."
The Goop founder added, "Have the best day, my peanut. mama."
Apple was equally effusive towards her mother, writing in the Instagram comments, "You are the best mama a girl could ask for. I am so lucky the universe gave me to you," adding, "I love you so incredibly much."
Gwyneth—who also shares 18-year-old son Moses with her ex—recently told E! News how her relationship with Apple has continued to evolve as she's gotten older.
"It's amazing as a parent how your relationship continues to evolve through all of their different chapters," she said. "She's an adult woman now, so we relate to each other like that. Of course, I'm always her mama, and she comes to me for those things too. But it's very interesting to really watch her step into herself as a grown woman."
And Apple "influences everything" in Gwyneth's life.
"I run everything by her. I value her opinion so much," the Oscar winner noted, joking, "In this case, the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree."
