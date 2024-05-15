Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Daughter Apple Martin's Unexpected Hobby in 20th Birthday Tribute

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin POKES Fun at Her MOM

Apple Martin is not a teenager anymore.

The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin celebrated her 20th birthday May 14, and her mother took a moment to reflect on her grown up daughter, even giving insight into Apple's more eclectic hobbies.

"How can it be that you are 20 today? It feels surreal!" Gwyneth wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Apple through the years. "You are the most extraordinary, the most hilarious, the most brilliant."

And according to the Iron Man star, Apple has developed some unique interests during her teen years. Gwyneth noted that her daughter has a passion for 1940s history, gushing, "I love your WWII insights as much as I love your physical comedy."

"You are the most fun to be with and you have always been," the 51-year-old continued. "From those days when it was always you and me to now, you are my lil ride or die. You are everything to me and I am so proud of you."