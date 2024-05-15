Selena Gomez Unveils New Photos of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Sequel TV Show

Have your wands at the ready.
Selena Gomez unveiled new set photos and the official show title for the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel—called Wizards Beyond Waverly Place—during a May 14 appearance at Disney Upfront.
In one of the shots, the Rare Beauty founder's character Alex Russo posed with David Henrie's Justin Russo as they both held up their magic wands. In another snap, the on-screen siblings smiled for the camera while sitting around a breakfast table alongside new castmates Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko.
And that's not all that's been revealed about the upcoming Disney sequel, which was co-created by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.
Details were also shared about the show's plot, which begins with Justin living a normal, mortal life with his family Giada (Gianopulos), Roman (Thiele) and Milo (Matenko). When Alex brings her daughter Billie—played by series lead Janice LeAnn Brown—to his house "seeking help," he's forced to make a tough decision.
"Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training," explained a May 14 press statement to E! News, "while also juggling his everyday responsibilities—and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."
And while Selena will only reprise her OG role as a guest star on the follow-up series, the Only Murders in the Building star will be involved in other ways as well, including serving as executive producer alongside David and Gary Marsh.
Of course, whether working with the cast on or off screen, Selena forever holds a special place in her heart for her Wizards family.
"I know that you guys love me for me," the 31-year-old told original costars David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone on their Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast last year. "I tell people all the time I've never had that feeling that I've had with the whole Wizards crew, not just you guys."
She added, "I felt like I was the happiest I had been my whole life [on the show], and I don't want that to be a sad thought, because I'm really grateful and happy, but it was definitely the happiest times for me."
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel later this year. While you wait, catch up on all the shows that are coming to your TV screen in 2024.