Selena Gomez Unveils New Photos of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Sequel TV Show

Watch : Disney Greenlights ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel Series With Selena Gomez

Have your wands at the ready.

Selena Gomez unveiled new set photos and the official show title for the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel—called Wizards Beyond Waverly Place—during a May 14 appearance at Disney Upfront.

In one of the shots, the Rare Beauty founder's character Alex Russo posed with David Henrie's Justin Russo as they both held up their magic wands. In another snap, the on-screen siblings smiled for the camera while sitting around a breakfast table alongside new castmates Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko.

And that's not all that's been revealed about the upcoming Disney sequel, which was co-created by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.

Details were also shared about the show's plot, which begins with Justin living a normal, mortal life with his family Giada (Gianopulos), Roman (Thiele) and Milo (Matenko). When Alex brings her daughter Billie—played by series lead Janice LeAnn Brown—to his house "seeking help," he's forced to make a tough decision.