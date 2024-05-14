Jason Kelce Shares Details of "Full Circle" New TV Job

Watch : Jason Kelce Has a New Gig After NFL Retirement

Jason Kelce is ready to tackle his new role.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center has officially confirmed that he'll be taking on a new role with ESPN as a commentator, appearing each week on Monday Night Countdown, which leads into Monday Night Football. Jason will even be a member of ESPN's Super Bowl studio, offering yearly commentary for the big game.

The 36-year-old's new job comes just over two months after he announced his retirement from the Eagles after 13 seasons. And as he joked, "Turns out, it was a short retirement!"

"I'm excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team," Jason said in a May 14 statement. "ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports."

He added, "To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it's freaking Monday Night Football! and I'm ready for some football."