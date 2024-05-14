Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Speaks Out on Delinquency Debacle

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Declared "Delinquent"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity is setting the record straight after being declared "delinquent" by state officials.

An Archewell Foundation spokesperson told E! News that the organization has been compliant with California's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers despite recently receiving a notice for what Attorney General Rob Bonta described as "failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."

"We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing," the rep said in a May 14 statement. "Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS's processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing."

In a documents previously obtained by E! News, Archewell Foundation—which was founded by Meghan and Harry in 2020 after the couple stepped back from their duties as senior royals—was ordered to stop raising and spending money due to its "delinquent" status with the registry.