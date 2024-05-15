NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Proof Reba McEntire Loves the ACM Awards and Never Stops

As Reba McEntire prepares to host the 2024 ACM Awards on May 16, take a look back at country icon over the years—including the multiple times she emceed country music’s party of the year.

By Sabba Rahbar May 15, 2024 10:00 AMTags
MusicAwards 2024RebaCelebritiesACM Awards
Watch: Reba McEntire Reveals Which Actress She Would Choose to Play Her in a Biopic

Reba McEntire is always looking extra fancy.

The "I'm A Survivor" singer is headed to the 2024 ACM Awards on May 16 for what will be her 17th time as host—the most of any artist. And to hear Reba tell it, she could not be more excited.

"I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!" she said in a statement last month. "What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video."

Indeed, Reba, 69, has made her mark on the annual award show, which is streaming live on Amazon Prime Video this year. In addition to being a multi-time host, the "I Can't" singer is also a 16-time Entertainer of the Year winner and also holds the record for most nominations for a female artist with 48.

photos
20 Fascinating Facts about Reba McEntire

So, how did it all start? Reba began her music career in 1974 when she caught the eye of country star Red Steagall during a performance of the national anthem at the National Rodeo in Oklahoma City. Red helped Reba record a demo, which landed her her first record deal with Mercury Records.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Dan Schneider Reacts After Lori Beth Denberg Says He "Preyed" on Her

3

See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out After Baby News

Since then, the "Fancy" artist—who is currently dating actor Rex Linn—has been a fixture in the music scene, with many considering her the "Queen of Country." And Reba has been candid about just how important music is to her.

"Music is very healing," she told PBS in 2019. "If you bring something that hurts you out into the open, into the light, the darkness seems to go away. You have confronted it. You have addressed it. And then you can let it go."

Before you catch her at the 2024 ACM Awards—streaming live on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video—keep reading to revisit Reba's career highlights.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1975
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1976
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1981
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1986
Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock
1987
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1989
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1991
Ron Davis/Getty Images
1993
Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
1994
Steve Granitz/WireImage
1997
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
1999
Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images
2001
SGranitz/WireImage
2002
Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
2004
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2006
J.Sciulli/WireImage
2007
Unimedia/Shutterstock
2009
Rick Diamond/ACMA2010/Getty Images for ACMA
2010
Nest Egg Productions/Acme Productions/Abc Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock
2012
Terry Wyatt/WireImage
2015
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2016
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2017
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for ACM
2018
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
2019
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
2022
Ed Rode/Getty Images

2023

Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images

2024

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Dan Schneider Reacts After Lori Beth Denberg Says He "Preyed" on Her

3

See Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out After Baby News

4

Tom Brady Admits Netflix Roast Jokes Affected His Kids

5

Ali Wong Reveals Bill Hader’s Grand Gesture to Get Her to Date Him