Proof Reba McEntire Loves the ACM Awards and Never Stops

The "I'm A Survivor" singer is headed to the 2024 ACM Awards on May 16 for what will be her 17th time as host—the most of any artist. And to hear Reba tell it, she could not be more excited.

"I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!" she said in a statement last month. "What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video."

Indeed, Reba, 69, has made her mark on the annual award show, which is streaming live on Amazon Prime Video this year. In addition to being a multi-time host, the "I Can't" singer is also a 16-time Entertainer of the Year winner and also holds the record for most nominations for a female artist with 48.