Proof Reba McEntire Loves the ACM Awards and Never Stops

Reba McEntire is always looking extra fancy.
The "I'm A Survivor" singer is headed to the 2024 ACM Awards on May 16 for what will be her 17th time as host—the most of any artist. And to hear Reba tell it, she could not be more excited.
"I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!" she said in a statement last month. "What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video."
Indeed, Reba, 69, has made her mark on the annual award show, which is streaming live on Amazon Prime Video this year. In addition to being a multi-time host, the "I Can't" singer is also a 16-time Entertainer of the Year winner and also holds the record for most nominations for a female artist with 48.
So, how did it all start? Reba began her music career in 1974 when she caught the eye of country star Red Steagall during a performance of the national anthem at the National Rodeo in Oklahoma City. Red helped Reba record a demo, which landed her her first record deal with Mercury Records.
Since then, the "Fancy" artist—who is currently dating actor Rex Linn—has been a fixture in the music scene, with many considering her the "Queen of Country." And Reba has been candid about just how important music is to her.
"Music is very healing," she told PBS in 2019. "If you bring something that hurts you out into the open, into the light, the darkness seems to go away. You have confronted it. You have addressed it. And then you can let it go."
Before you catch her at the 2024 ACM Awards—streaming live on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video—keep reading to revisit Reba's career highlights.