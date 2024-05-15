Get Target Dresses For Less Than $25, 40% Off NARS Cosmetics, 30% Off Samsonite Luggage & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's time to hit pause on the to-do list and treat yourself to a well-deserved shopping spree. And lucky for you, I've scoured the internet to uncover today's most major deals and sales on beauty, fashion, home, and travel essentials.

From skincare steals to wardrobe upgrades, cozy home decor, I've tracked down all the discounts you need to indulge without breaking the bank. Get ready to snag some serious deals. I promise, you won't want to miss out!

E! Shopping Editor Picks