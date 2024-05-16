Giddy Up for Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Matching 2024 ACM Awards Looks

Plus, Miranda is one of the few artists to hold the ACM Awards' Triple Crown, having previously won in the Entertainer of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year categories.

"I always said my goal is to have a long career," Miranda told the audience in 2022 after she was bestowed the honor. "I want to be able to sing and write songs for as long as I physically can, and this was just affirmation that I'm on the right path."

She added, "I hope that we can continue that for years to come because this stage is what it was all built on."

