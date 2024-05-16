NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Giddy Up for Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Matching 2024 ACM Awards Looks

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin turned the 2024 ACM Awards into a date night, cozying up on the red carpet outside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 16.

By Gabrielle Chung May 16, 2024 11:46 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024CouplesCelebritiesACM Awards
Watch: Miranda Lambert Reacts to Fan's "Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies" Shirt

Even mama's broken heart is melting over Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin at 2024 ACM Awards.

The "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer and her husband were practically inseparable as they arrived to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas May 16. Turning country music's party of the year into their personal date night, the couple—who married in 2019 after meeting during Miranda's Good Morning America appearance the year prior—looked all loved up as they posed on the red carpet. (Click here to see all the celeb arrivals.)

For the occasion, the 40-year-old wore a stunning black dress featuring a plunging keyhole and a silver collar. She paired the gown with a metal belt and statement earrings, both of which was adorned with turquoise gemstones. Meanwhile, Brendan, 32, donned a sleek black suit that coordinated with his wife's look.

Though Miranda isn't nominated at this year's ceremony, she is slated to burn up the stage nonetheless as one of the show's performers. Other singers on the star-studded lineup include host Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Post Malone, Avril LavigneThomas RhettKane Brown, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

photos
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin: Romance Rewind

And like a bluebird, the annual award show is one that's close to Miranda heart. After all, the Pistol Annies member and Brendan made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2019 ceremony. 

 

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

2

Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for Graduation Speech

3

Just Look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lake Como Vacation Photos

Plus, Miranda is one of the few artists to hold the ACM Awards' Triple Crown, having previously won in the Entertainer of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year categories.

"I always said my goal is to have a long career," Miranda told the audience in 2022 after she was bestowed the honor. "I want to be able to sing and write songs for as long as I physically can, and this was just affirmation that I'm on the right path."

She added, "I hope that we can continue that for years to come because this stage is what it was all built on."

To see more stars at the 2024 ACM Awards, keep reading.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tyler Cameron

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne & John Osborne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Daisy Kent

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers & Shay Mooney

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild & Jimi Westbrook

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Noah Kahan

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal McCreery

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Reyna Roberts

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

HARDY

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hallie Ray Light McCollum & Parker McCollum 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font & Tae Kerr

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cody Johnson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Russell Dickerson & Kailey Dickerson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

P1Harmony's Theo, Jongseob, Intak, Soul & Keeho

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Conner Smith & Leah Thompson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley Cooke

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kassi Ashton

photos
View More Photos From ACM Awards 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wear Wedding Rings Amid Breakup Rumors

2

Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for Graduation Speech

3

Just Look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lake Como Vacation Photos

4

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

5

Your Tears Will Ricochet Watching the It Ends With Us Trailer