Giddy Up for Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Matching 2024 ACM Awards Looks

Even mama's broken heart is melting over Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin at 2024 ACM Awards.
The "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer and her husband were practically inseparable as they arrived to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas May 16. Turning country music's party of the year into their personal date night, the couple—who married in 2019 after meeting during Miranda's Good Morning America appearance the year prior—looked all loved up as they posed on the red carpet. (Click here to see all the celeb arrivals.)
For the occasion, the 40-year-old wore a stunning black dress featuring a plunging keyhole and a silver collar. She paired the gown with a metal belt and statement earrings, both of which was adorned with turquoise gemstones. Meanwhile, Brendan, 32, donned a sleek black suit that coordinated with his wife's look.
Though Miranda isn't nominated at this year's ceremony, she is slated to burn up the stage nonetheless as one of the show's performers. Other singers on the star-studded lineup include host Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Post Malone, Avril Lavigne, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.
And like a bluebird, the annual award show is one that's close to Miranda heart. After all, the Pistol Annies member and Brendan made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2019 ceremony.
Plus, Miranda is one of the few artists to hold the ACM Awards' Triple Crown, having previously won in the Entertainer of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year categories.
"I always said my goal is to have a long career," Miranda told the audience in 2022 after she was bestowed the honor. "I want to be able to sing and write songs for as long as I physically can, and this was just affirmation that I'm on the right path."
She added, "I hope that we can continue that for years to come because this stage is what it was all built on."
