One Tree Hill Cast to Reunite for Slam Dunk Charity Basketball Game

It's a homecoming for the One Tree Hill cast.

Over a decade after the series went off the air, former Ravens James Lafferty, Bryan Greenberg, Antwon Tanner and more will come together for a charity basketball game at Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, May 18.

It's only fitting that the game, set up by Friends with Benefit Charity Events in support of the V Foundation for cancer research, would take place in the same gym where the fictional Tree Hill Ravens played, as it's been the backdrop of many major show moments.

In fact, stars Robbie Jones, Paul Johansson, Craig Sheffer, Tyler Hilton, Cullen Moss, Brett Claywell, Stephen Colletti, Lee Norris and Texas Battle, will also return to Wilmington for the game.

And although Chad Michael Murray won't be able to make it to North Carolina this weekend, he's set to make a virtual appearance at the event.

"I'm excited to reunite with the Tree Hill basketball team and especially my TV brother Craig Sheffer (Uncle Keith!)," Paul, who portrayed Dan Scott on the series, said of the game. "Craig and I will be battling for the honor of Tree Hill Basketball superiority!"