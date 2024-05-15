One Tree Hill Cast to Reunite for Slam Dunk Charity Basketball Game

It's a homecoming for the One Tree Hill cast.
Over a decade after the series went off the air, former Ravens James Lafferty, Bryan Greenberg, Antwon Tanner and more will come together for a charity basketball game at Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, May 18.
It's only fitting that the game, set up by Friends with Benefit Charity Events in support of the V Foundation for cancer research, would take place in the same gym where the fictional Tree Hill Ravens played, as it's been the backdrop of many major show moments.
In fact, stars Robbie Jones, Paul Johansson, Craig Sheffer, Tyler Hilton, Cullen Moss, Brett Claywell, Stephen Colletti, Lee Norris and Texas Battle, will also return to Wilmington for the game.
And although Chad Michael Murray won't be able to make it to North Carolina this weekend, he's set to make a virtual appearance at the event.
"I'm excited to reunite with the Tree Hill basketball team and especially my TV brother Craig Sheffer (Uncle Keith!)," Paul, who portrayed Dan Scott on the series, said of the game. "Craig and I will be battling for the honor of Tree Hill Basketball superiority!"
"All of us are proud and excited to come together on behalf of the V Foundation," he continued. "I've personally been inspired by the legendary Jimmy V and his courage as a man and his coaching success story and hope to lead our team to victory in the game like the V Foundation is leading the path towards victory over cancer."
Although the show ended in 2012, the cast still holds a special place in their hearts for their characters. Case in point? Sophia Bush believes her character Brooke Davis would've ditched her iconic home with the red door for a particular white house.
"I always joke that I think Brooke Davis running for class president really changed the whole trajectory of her life," Sophia, referencing her character's storyline, told E! News in January. "I'd like to see her in elected office, I'd really like to see her delivering an impassioned rant about what people deserve. I think that would really be up her alley."
And would the cast ever be down to revisit Tree Hill? "Everybody wants to know," Sophia, who starred in all nine seasons of the series, noted to E!. "I think for a long time, our answer on that was a firm 'no.' We were really ready to put it to bed."
But never say never. "I don't have an answer for you," the 41-year-old teased, "but things change over time."
Keep reading to see the cast's previous reunion for the 20th anniversary of the show...