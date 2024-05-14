Tom Brady Admits Netflix Roast Jokes Affected His Kids

Watch : Tom Brady Throws Gisele Some Love on Mother's Day Following Netflix Roast

Turns out Tom Brady's roast was not quite a touchdown with his whole family.

The former NFL quarterback shared that while he enjoyed most of the jokes during Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time earlier this month, his children had a different reaction to some of the jabs.

"I loved when the jokes were about me," he said on the May 14 episode of The Pivot Podcast. "I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids."

Tom—who shares children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan—explained that while he wanted to do roast because he knew comedian Jeff Ross, he didn't "see the full picture at the time."

"I wouldn't do that again," he added, "because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world."