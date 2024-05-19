Sean Lowe Reveals This Is the Key to His and Catherine Giudici's 10-Year Marriage

Watch : Sean Lowe Reflects on The Bachelor 10 Years Later & Chris Harrison

Can we steal you for a sec?

Because despite protesting that he's not "an expert on the matter," Sean Lowe has some advice to dispense on building a healthy relationship post-Bachelor. And you shouldn't be all that shocked to learn it doesn't involve hot tubs, helicopters or ensuring that every day together is the most dramatic ever.

"Anyone who's been married knows it takes work," the season 17 lead explained of his union to Catherine Giudici Lowe in an exclusive interview with E! News. "The Bachelor is great at making you feel all of these emotions, and you're riding high on love, and you're gonna have these feelings for the rest of your life. But once you get into the real world, some days you don't feel all the love that you had when you got down on one knee. And so for us, it's just about committing. And part of that is trying to be the best partner you can for your spouse."

The proof is in the 10th anniversary he and Catherine just celebrated, enjoying a slightly belated getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico in early May.