The Golden Bachelorette Reveals Its First Leading Lady Ahead of Fall Premiere

Watch : Jesse Palmer Teases Who Will be the Star of 'The Golden Bachelorette'

This golden girl is about to take center stage.

In fact, The Golden Bachelorette will premiere this fall with lead Joan Vassos. After exiting The Golden Bachelor early due to a family emergency, ABC confirmed that the private school administrator will return for another shot at finding love.

"The Golden Bachelorette joins the Wednesday night lineup," ABC announced in a May 14 press release. "Where one radiant woman in her golden years will have a second chance at finding love."

And Bachelor Nation is already getting a glimpse of Joan in all her golden glory in a promo shared to social media, where she grabs a golden rose and waves to the camera, before declaring, "I'm Joan, and I'll be your first Golden Bachelorette."

The 60-year-old, who vyed for the heart of inaugural Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, left the dating series abruptly in episode three due to her daughter giving birth, and subsequent battle with postpartum depression.