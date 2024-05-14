Moms of Former Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Detail Daughters' "Nightmare" Experiences

Watch : Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava Steps Down Days After Miss USA Relinquishes Title

The moms of former Miss USA and Miss Teen USA are speaking up for their daughters.

A week after Noelia Voigt and UmaSofia Srivastava rocked the pageant world by sharing their decisions to step down from their respective roles their moms Jackeline Voigt and Barbara Srivastava shared more insight into their daughters' experiences with the pageant organization.

"I want to make it clear, it's not about what they can get, the prizes," Barbara said on Good Morning America May 14 in a joint interview with Jackeline. "It's about how they were ill-treated, abused, bullied and cornered."

"The job of their dreams turned out to be a nightmare," she continued. "We could not continue this charade."

The pair said that Noelia—who cited mental health for her decision—and UmaSofia, who expressed that her personal values no longer aligned with the organization, are bound by confidentiality clauses that prevented them from speaking out.