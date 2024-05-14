Moms of Former Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Detail Daughters' "Nightmare" Experiences

The moms of former Miss USA and Miss Teen USA are speaking up for their daughters.
A week after Noelia Voigt and UmaSofia Srivastava rocked the pageant world by sharing their decisions to step down from their respective roles their moms Jackeline Voigt and Barbara Srivastava shared more insight into their daughters' experiences with the pageant organization.
"I want to make it clear, it's not about what they can get, the prizes," Barbara said on Good Morning America May 14 in a joint interview with Jackeline. "It's about how they were ill-treated, abused, bullied and cornered."
"The job of their dreams turned out to be a nightmare," she continued. "We could not continue this charade."
The pair said that Noelia—who cited mental health for her decision—and UmaSofia, who expressed that her personal values no longer aligned with the organization, are bound by confidentiality clauses that prevented them from speaking out.
Jackeline recalled to GMA the first time she knew something was wrong when Noelia, who was crowned Miss USA in September, was approached by a man at a Christmas parade in Florida, an encounter that she ultimately reported to the organization.
"I saw Noelia so stressed out, and I said, 'What happened?'" Jackeline recalled. "She said, 'Mom, get in the car.' When I got in the car, I said, ‘What happened?' because I know he said something but I couldn't get it."
"He told Noelia, 'Are you into old men with money?'" she continued. "And made Noelia very, very uncomfortable." Jackeline alleged that when the 24-year-old told the organization, Miss USA CEO and President Laylah Rose responded to Noelia by noting the organization couldn't prevent people from saying things to her during public appearances.
After Noelia resigned, Barbara said UmaSofia, who also won her title in September, was ready to follow suit.
"When she saw that they were tying in Noelia's mental health," Barbara recounted of Noelia's resignation, UmaSofia said, "'I cannot stand for this. I need to stand up for Noelia.'"
Jackeline and Barbara are calling for Laylah to step down from her role and are urging pageant participants to reconsider their decision to compete.
"Look at what happened to Noelia and UmaSofia," Jackeline shared. "So, really pay attention. We don't want them to go through this right now. It's not the right time to participate."
She added, "We just don't want these families and these girls to go through what we went through."
In a statement to ABC News, The Miss USA Organization shared, "We are committed to fostering a healthy, communicative and supportive environment for all contestants, state titleholders, national titleholders and staff."
While Noelia expressed her gratitude for her time as Miss USA in her statement on social media, her resignation to the organization, obtained by NBC News May 9, offered a much more candid reflection of her experience.
The eight-page letter, per the outlet, described "a toxic work environment within the Miss USA Organization that, at best, is poor management and, at worst, is bullying and harassment."
Noelia further accused Laylah of speaking badly of her to others in the organization.
She concluded her letter by writing that she feels it is unsafe for future Miss Universe Organization title holders, adding, "Every statement you have ever put out about MUO's morals and integrity directly contradicts what is happening within the USA organization."