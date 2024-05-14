The Cutest Bags Just Dropped at Kate Spade Outlet – Score Wristlets, Crossbodies & Totes Starting at $79

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best Finds from Kate Spade Outlet's Deals
- Editor's Pick: Harbor Small Tote,
$399$129
- Most Colors: Phoebe Flap Crossbody,
$359$129
- Best Deal: Jana Tote,
$359$79.20
My closet knows how much I love bags. And my heart knows how much I adore a cute bag. So the one thing that's pleasing both right now are the deals over at Kate Spade Outlet. Not only are bags up to 70% off (with some select styles discounted an extra 20%), they're also in adorable shapes and sizes. Tired of your traditional crossbody? Then indulge your cute side with totes, crossbodies, and satchels that look like jam jars, fish, and hearts, plus straw bags that are so summer-ready. And lucky for you, I've picked out the best of the best to save you time.
But, these aren't just novelty items. Since we're talking Kate Spade, these bags are also high quality, chic, and come with lots of compliments. Plus, the prices are so low you should probably add them to your cart right away.
These styles aren't going to last forever, so elevate your summer look with these adorable accents from Kate Spade Outlet. Take a walk on the cute side.
Love Shack Rattan Heart Crossbody
Oh come on, how can you resist this rattan heart crossbody? Bedecked with embroidered flowers and surrounded by soft leather, it's the cutest way to carry your essentials.
Jana Tote
Snag this $359 tote for just $79 with code MOM20 (automatically applied in your cart). Reviewers rave that it holds more than you think it will and that it's perfect for travel or just using for everyday errands.
Strawberry Dreams 3D Jam Crossbody
Pump up the jam with this adorable Strawberry Dreams crossbody. It's 47% off, shows off your sweet side, and features the cutest zipper pull (a little gold spoon).
What A Catch Top Handle Clear Fish Tote
This clear fish tote is a real catch. Beach and summer-ready, it's just what you need for your towel and sandals, plus it comes with a detachable pouch for credit cards or cash.
What A Catch Small Card Holder Wristlet
Next up in the adorable parade is this fish wristlet. Yes, the fish on the front is cute, but the little rhinestone air bubbles are even cuter. Inside it includes 2 exterior credit card slots, but also has enough room for a chapstick or change.
What A Catch 3D Fish Crossbody
There's nothing fishy about this super cute 3D fish crossbody. It's made of straw and smooth leather, and since it's 40% off, it's also a great deal.
Dumpling Straw Large Satchel
This large straw satchel reminds me of warm summers and cool drinks. It's 67% off the original price and can be worn as a crossbody or held as a handbag.
Phoebe Flap Crossbody
Available in lime slice, black, north star, or meringue colorways, the Phoebe Flap Crossbody is a versatile style that goes with everything. The gold chain accent adds an elegant touch and the refined grain leather gives it that quality feel. Best of all, it's 64% off.
Schuyler Wave Stripe Medium Tote
Pack all the essentials, or just a summer beach read, in this striped tote. It's 61% off the original price, but for a limited time you can get an extra 20% off with code MOM20 (automatically applied in your cart).
Harbor Small Tote
This Harbor Small Tote is a favorite of mine. With a juxtaposition of leather and a straw handle, it adds a unique pop to any summer fit. Grab it in meringue or tumeric root.