Christina Hall Reunites With Ex Tarek El Moussa—and Twins With His Wife Heather in New Video

Watch : Why Tarek El Moussa Says Divorce From Christina Hall "Broke" Him

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are flipping the narrative on their rumored feud.

The Flip or Flop alums—who were married for nine years before their 2016 breakup—proved that they have no bad blood when they reunited in a hilarious video featuring Tarek's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. In an May 14 instagram post, Christina and Heather twinned in matching black tops and ripped jeans as they played dumb with their own identities.

"Hi, I'm Christina," Heather quipped, prompting the Christina on the Coast star to introduce herself as Heather. "Wait, that's not right."

As two started twirling their blonde hair around their fingers, Christina sarcastically remarked, "It must be all that bleach."

Not one to miss out on the fun, Tarek then popped into frame, joking, "Well, I guess it is confusing."

The Flipping 101 host added in the caption of the post, in which he tagged both Christina and Heather, "I guess you're not the only ones confused."