Christina Hall Reunites With Ex Tarek El Moussa—and Twins With His Wife Heather in New Video

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are flipping the narrative on their rumored feud.
The Flip or Flop alums—who were married for nine years before their 2016 breakup—proved that they have no bad blood when they reunited in a hilarious video featuring Tarek's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. In an May 14 instagram post, Christina and Heather twinned in matching black tops and ripped jeans as they played dumb with their own identities.
"Hi, I'm Christina," Heather quipped, prompting the Christina on the Coast star to introduce herself as Heather. "Wait, that's not right."
As two started twirling their blonde hair around their fingers, Christina sarcastically remarked, "It must be all that bleach."
Not one to miss out on the fun, Tarek then popped into frame, joking, "Well, I guess it is confusing."
The Flipping 101 host added in the caption of the post, in which he tagged both Christina and Heather, "I guess you're not the only ones confused."
And Tarek's friends and followers couldn't get enough of seeing him poke fun at online chatter surrounding his relationships with his ex Christina—with whom he shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8—and his wife Heather, who gave birth to son Tristan in February 2023.
"I love this," Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss commented, while Heather's Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause called the trio's friendly dynamic "iconic."
Indeed, Christina and Tarek have come a long way since their divorce. Though they've had rough spots in the past, the former couple have put their differences aside in recent years, forming a united front along with Heather and Christina's third husband Josh Hall as coparents. (Christina was also married to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Hudson, from 2018 to 2021.)
"The best thing that happened to me in my life, and the worst thing, was her leaving," Tarek—who struggled with anxiety, panic attacks and depression toward the end of his marriage to Christina—told E! News earlier this year, while reflecting their divorce. "Because it forced me to completely rebuild my life."
He added, "Enough time has passed to where all the anger and rage and the negative thoughts, I feel like they're finally gone."
For a deep dive into the Christina and Tarek's family tree, keep reading.