Psst! Coach Outlet Just Dropped Cute Summer Bags to Pair With All Your Hot Girl Summer Fits

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Calling all shopaholics! We've got some major news for you besties. If you're anything like us, obsessed with collecting stylish handbags and always on the lookout for the best deals, you're in for a treat. One of our beloved luxury bag retailers has just added hundreds of new summer finds to their sale, offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 80% off on most of their coveted styles. But wait, there's more! As budget-savvy shoppers ourselves, we understand the importance of finding the perfect blend of quality and affordability. That's why we've done the legwork for you and found the best bags to buy that are truly worth their price. And of course, we're talking about one brand in particular that's completely taken over the fashion market by storm, Coach Outlet. The bag retailer has recently made a major comeback, with their irresistible shoulder bags, adorable fruit-shaped crossbodies, and many more aesthetically pleasing accessories any shopaholic 'It' girl would love to have in their wardrobe.
That's why we're reaching for our wallets and running straight to Coach Outlet to seize the opportunity to score their latest outlet summer styles. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for our top picks.
Lemon Crossbody
Choosing a bag that's this fun and stylish has never been simpler. With Coach Outlet's adorable new Lemon crossbody, the choice is as easy as lemon squeezy. And if lemons aren't your flavor, they also offer four other fruity options to suit your taste.
Snap Wallet With Floral Print
If it's time to upgrade your wallet, there's no better option than the snap wallet made from refined calf leather. It features three credit card slots, a full-length bill compartment, plus an exterior zip coin pocket.
Mini Wallet On A Chain
Made from lizard-embossed leather, this mini wallet comes in two cute pastel colors and is currently on sale for 70% off. It also features a detachable chain strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.
Teri Shoulder Bag
This stunning, rattan shoulder bag is complete with a detachable strap for versatile crossbody wear, allowing you to switch up your style effortlessly this summer. The interior also features an inside pocket, two card slots, and a zip-top closure to keep all your everyday essentials secure and within reach.
City Tote Bag
City girls like us obviously can't live without their City tote from Coach Outlet. And if you've been eyeing up this cute tote bag from Coach Outlet that all the corporate girlies are using for work, it now comes in a gorgeous green colorway that's perfect for spring. The best part? It's over 70% off right now.
Cherry Crossbody
This cherry crossbody is not only crafted from luxurious crossgrain leather, but it also serves as the perfect finishing touch to any ensemble—consider it the cherry on top of your hot girl style!
Teri Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas With Banana Print
Get ready to go bananas for the stunning Teri shoulder bag adorned with a fun banana print. This statement piece is sure to add a playful charm to any ensemble, whether you're exploring the city or enjoying brunch with friends.
Sullivan Pack
Made from refined pebble leather and smooth calf leather, the Sullivan pack is the perfect hands-free option to carry around all your main essentials. It features an inside zip pocket, zip closure, and an inside multifunction pocket.
Wavy Dinky In Coachtopia Leather With Mushroom Print
Fun and funky, the Wavy Dinky is from the Coachtopia collection released earlier this year. Sport it as a shoulder bag with its removable, partially recycled resin chain strap, or as a crossbody with its longer leather strap.
Nolita Barrel Bag With Cherry Print
Sweet as cherry pie, this trendy shoulder Barrel bag accommodates your essentials like wallet, phone, and keys, with extra room for those last-minute additions. It comes in two fun patterns, but we're currently eyeing this stunning cherry print to match all our pink fits!
